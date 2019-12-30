Comedy Shows in New York City This Weekend - January 3-January 5

Photo: Benjamin Ragheb/Flickr



TJ Live Album Recording - Littlefield

January 03, 2020 - Brooklyn

Coinciding with his birthday on Jan 3rd, stand-up comedian TJ (FOX, Gotham Comedy Live, The New York Times) records his debut album with Comedy Dynamics. Joined by guests Patrick Schroeder, Reggie Conquest, and Mia Jackson, TJ takes the stage at Littlefield for an hour of wholly original, deeply insightful, but, most importantly, incisively funny material. It's gonna be one for the books. And all the streaming platforms.

TJ Live Album Recording and Birthday Party - Littlefield

January 03, 2020 - Brooklyn

WHO: TJ (Tanael Joachim) is a standup comedian, actor, and writer born and raised in Haiti and based in Brooklyn, NY WHAT: TJ's debut comedy album taping, AND BIRTHDAY PARTY!Featuring guests: Patrick Schroeder, Reggie Conquest and Mia JacksonThe hour-long set TJ will be recording features material he developed and sharpened over the past few years in the clubs of New York City. The set is densely funny, deeply insightful, and cements his position as a hilarious and keen outsider looking with quizzical eyes at America and himself. Onstage TJ feels like your smart-but-funny friend, but be warned: his casual, conversational delivey is the sugar-coating that allows him to deliver an examination of race, first-world problems, and life as an immigrant in post-2016 America - using a particularly sharp and caustic wit. He will be joined by guests Patrick Schroeder, Reggie Conquest, and Mia Jackson. The show also happens to fall on his 31st birthday. He likes to call it his second 30th birthday, but there's a little thing called math that won't let him!

Winner of New York's Got Talent : The Tenors of Comedy - Club Bonafide

January 03, 2020 - New York

The Tenors of Comedy is a fresh new take on the 3 tenors model. Their mix of musical styles and comedy is like nothing else in the business! These gentlemen sing all styles of music from modern pop to opera, and everything in between. Trained at such prestigious institutes as the Juilliard School, and having performed in houses worldwide (the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Tokyo Opera House, Theater Neue Flora, the Friars Club), they are the definition of seasoned performers. Throw in stand up comedy and improv and you have the complete entertainment package. The Tenors of Comedy will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter and up on your feet with excitement!

Standup 2020: Comedy Show & Voter Registration Drive - The Peoples Improv Theater

January 03, 2020 - New York

Standup 2020 is a live monthly standup comedy show featuring New York City's top comedians in support of voter outreach. At every show, you can learn more about local elections in your area, door-to-door canvassing, organizations such as Swing Left, Fair Fight, Spread the Vote, Democracy Works, and more. You can even register to vote right then and there! Majority of proceeds will go toward voter awareness causes. This month's lineup is amazing! Gary Gulman (The Great Depresh on HBO)Sarah Tollemache (Late Show w/ Stephen Colbert) Kenice Mobley (Standup NBC Finalist) Mohaned Elshieky (CONAN)

Whiplash - Union Hall

January 03, 2020 - Brooklyn

Whiplash is a standup show that is a NY comedy institution. Whiplash will present the best comics from across the country and abroad.After 9+ years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Whiplash is excited to make Union Hall its new home.

Walt - Union Hall

January 03, 2020 - Brooklyn

WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?!

Headliners - Caveat

January 03, 2020 - New York

Headline-ers is a comedy show where a panel of the funniest comedian Headliners give their hilarious takes on some of the funniest headlines in the news.Nore DavisNimesh PatelLeClerc Andre.

14th Annual 50 First Jokes NYC - The Bell House

January 03, 2020 - Brooklyn

Ages 21+"50 Comics. One Mega Show. 1st New Joke of the New Year!" - That's been the logline that defines this very special party show, celebrating the massively talented stand up comedy scene in this City. A mixture of established NYC comedians along with the best and brightest up-and-comers share the stage to present the 1st new joke they've written since The Ball has dropped. This fun, fast and loose show is a favorite amongst audience and comedians alike.John F. O'Donnell

Is This Heaven? (No, it's Iowans in NYC!) - Caveat

January 04, 2020 - New York

Is this Heaven?No! It's Iowans living in NYC, building bridges back home to fight corporate control in the heartland from the top downWHO: Myq Kaplan, Amber Rollo, Adira Amram, Patrick Hastie, Andrea Jones-Rooy, Michael Salgarolo, Shawn Sebastian, Jesse Meyerson and all the Iowans who live in New York City!!! WHAT: Is This Heaven? is a fundraiser thrown by a group of Iowan expats, living in New York City, seeking other Iowan expats living in New York City. With comedy from host Patrick Hastie, guest mini-lectures about some surprising progressive history about Iowa from Andrea Jones-Rooy and Michael Salgarolo, Amber Rollo, Myq Kaplan another special guest who is not Iowan will compete in progressive Iowa history trivia, and inspirational oontz-oontz tunes from Adira Amram, well be talking all about Heartland Rising and our desire to help out even though we moved out of there. Heartland Rising is raising money and enthusiasm in the big city, creating a pipeline of resources and talents back to the home state. After two terms that went easily to Obama, Iowa somehow went to Trump in 2016. Iowa was one of the states that went from Obama to Trump in fact, and thos... (read more)

Jackknife Comedy - The Creek and The Cave

January 04, 2020 - Long Island City

Jackknife Comedy is a rad monthly stand up show the first Saturday of every month at The Creek and The Cave in Queens, hosted by two dummies from Iowa named Gideon Hambright and Patrick Hastie! Each show they pick a bunch of their favorite comedians to come do sets, be cool and have a blast! This months comics are:Nataly Aukar (TIME OUT NEW YORK) Mary Martin (AXS)Jake Adams (THE TODD GLASS SHOW)Tara McGorry (HARMONTOWN)Mike Szar (LIMESTONE COMEDY FESTIVAL)Madison Allen (BLUE WHALE COMEDY FESTIVAL)Meaghan Strickland (BEAST VILLAGE COMEDY FESTIVAL)Kyle Harris (ALTERCATION COMEDY FESTIVAL)Come out and party!Tickets are only $5. You can buy them at the door or online at http://creeklic.com/events/jackknife-comedy-5-2020-01-04/

Ladies Who Ranch - Union Hall

January 04, 2020 - Brooklyn

Described as "very funny lunatics" and "demented" by Time Out New York, the Ladies Who Ranch fivesome bring their raucous comedy gauntlet to Union Hall, chock-full of sketches, characters, songs and sets, with an opening set by Mary Beth Barone (Comedy Central). By the end they'll have you screaming RANCH WE CAN.

La Vie en Rose: An Elegant & Tasteful Blend of American Jazz, French Chanson & Pop Music. Feat. Violette - Club Bonafide

January 04, 2020 - New York



The Guilty Feminist with Deborah Frances White - Gramercy Theatre

January 04, 2020 - New York

Ever felt like you should be better at feminism?Join comedian Deborah Frances-White for her comedy podcast, recorded in front of a live audience. Each episode, Deborah and her guests discuss their noble goals as 21st century feminists and the paradoxes and insecurities which undermine them.

Cellino v. Barnes - The Bell House

January 04, 2020 - Brooklyn

Ages 21+Ross Cellino wants to end his long partnership with Steve Barnes, but Steve isn't letting Ross go without a fight. What the fuzz happened to those two? Weren't they, like, best friends? Let's go back to where it all began, the beginning.A new comedy loosely based on the true life breakup of famous injury attorneys Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes.Written and performed by Michael Breen and David Rafailedes.Directed by Hayley HuntleyRoss Cellino - Michael BreenSteve Barnes - David RafailedesPoster by Kevin BauerAdditional art by Nathan Yaffe

Artie Lange Headlines Gotham Comedy Club - Gotham Comedy Club

Through January 04, 2020 - New York

For over 30 years Artie Lange has been making people laugh as a stand-up comic, television and film actor, best-selling author and radio host. Artie began his career in the comedy clubs of New York City, where he helped to create the popular sketch comedy group Live on Tape, after writing and performing with other troupes, including Midnight Madness and The Improvables. Arties breakout work with Live On Tape landed him his debut television role as one of the original series regulars on FOXs Mad TV. Following Mad TV, Artie became a regular on Norm McDonalds The Norm Show.In 2001 Artie returned to his home state of New Jersey where he became a beloved regular on The Howard Stern Show for many years. During that time Artie also was featured in the films Old School, Elf and starred in Artie Langes Beer League. His first memoir, Too Fat to Fish was also written during this time and became a New York Times bestseller.After his departure from The Howard Stern Show, Artie continued in radio both with The Artie Lange Show and later on The Anthony Cumia Show all the while continuing to tour as a stand-up comedian.In 2015 Artie returned to television with guest appeara... (read more)

Katsura Sunshine - New World Stages

Through January 04, 2020 - New York

Celebrated, internationally renowned performer Katsura Sunshine will bring the ancient Japanese art of Rakugo to New York 40 for its official Off-Broadway debut at New World Stages beginning September 19, press and running through January 4, 2020. Recently the emcee of the G20 in Osaka, Katsura Sunshines Rakugo comes to Times Square. Called the King of Kimono Comedy, Rakugo is the 400-year-old Japanese traditional art of comic storytelling, currently there are only 800 Rakugo Masters. Hailing from Canada, Sunshine is the only Western Rakugo Master in the world and star of NHK Worldwide, he is hilarious, charming, universally funny and yet so very Japanese. Sunshine is the perfect performer to bridge the gap between the East and the West, in a hilarious style. Critics have raved A delight, Katsura Sunshines Rakugo is funny and exciting. If youre looking for a good way to laugh and forget your troubles this is the show for you! and Funny and delightfully intimate with a feeling of improvisation that makes it easy to love.

John Reynolds & Matt Barats at Union Hall - Union Hall

January 05, 2020 - Brooklyn

An evening of comedy from John and Matt

Ryan Niemiller - Helium Comedy Club - Buffalo

Through January 05, 2020 - Buffalo

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed "Cripple Threat of Comedy," shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped.Ryan began his comedy career in Los Angeles, California, and hasn't looked back since, performing in clubs and colleges across the country. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment, and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Ryan tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing the entire time.

New Year's Eve Stand Up Comedy Show in Times Square at Broadway Comedy Club - Broadway Comedy Club

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

All star stand up comedians live at the Broadway Comedy Club in the heart of Hell's Kitchen in Times Square! Broadway Comedy Club presents a lineup full of our Top Headliners. These are the best comedians from New York City with special guests from all across the country. You've seen them on MTV, HBO, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, The Daily Show, Last Comic Standing and more!Requirements :16 and over or 13+ with parentsTwo drink minimumIndividual comedian appearances subject to change without noticeAll tickets include party favors and a single glass of champagne at midnight (Does not count towards 2 Drink Minimum)ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Illusions of the Photographer: Duane Michals at the Morgan - The Morgan Library & Museum

Through February 02, 2020 - Manhattan

Contemplative, confessional, and comedic, the art of Duane Michals exerts an appeal that transcends the conventional audience of photography. Since the early 1960s, Michals has worked past what he sees as the limitations of the camera: he writes in the margins of his prints, creates sequences of images that explore intangible human dilemmas (doubt, mortality, desire), and derives poetic effects from technical errors such as double exposure and motion blur. Illusions of the Photographer combines a full career retrospectivethe first on Michals to be organized by a New York City museumwith an artist's-choice show, as Michals plumbs the Morgan's vaults for treasures both revered and long-forgotten.

Stoked Comedy - Mad Tropical

Through February 20, 2020 - Brooklyn

WHO: "Downright rude" NYC comedian, actor, writer Amber Rollo and a rotating cast of excellent comediansWHAT: STOKED COMEDY is a long-running, wildly popular FREE comedy show the first and third Thursday of every month hosted by Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman, Davidson Boswell and Julie Piero at Mad Tropical in Brooklyn, NY. They have some of the best comedians in NY do their thing for you for the low low price of $0 and some laughs. Oh yeah, also THERE IS PIZZA. WHEN: The first and third Thursday of Every Month. Upcoming dates are:Dec 5Dec 19Jan 2Jan 16Feb 6Feb 20



