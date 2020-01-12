Free Things to Do in NYC This Week - January 12-January 19

Photo: Andres Nieto Porras/Flickr



NYC Winter Jazzfest presents: From Detroit To The World: Celebrating The Jazz Legacy of Detroit and Honoring Marcus Belgrave with Ron Carter, Sheila Jordan & Louis Hayes - (Le) Poisson Rouge

January 12, 2020 - New York

Winter Jazzfest celebrates Detroits jazz history and the legacy of late trumpeter Marcus Belgrave. The evening begins with a conversation led by author and historian Mark Stryker on the rich history of Detroit Jazz. Vocalist, composer, producer Joan Belgrave (widow of Marcus Belgrave) will present the vocal segment of this journey swinging with her Detroit Sound Ensemble. Then the Marcus Belgrave Legacy Ensembleperforms with Marcus Belgraves protgs Robert Hurst, Karriem Riggins, JD Allen, Dwight Adams, Theo Croker, Kelvin Sholar, and Ali Jackson. Next performing the Detroit Jazz Royalty Ensemblecomposed of Jazz Masters Ron Carter, Louis Hayes and Sheila Jordan joined with Detroit-born pianist Johnny ONeal. Closing will once again be Marcus Belgraves protgs in the ensemble Taking it Forward with Robert Hurst, Karriem Riggins, Ali Jackson, JD Allen, Dwight Adams, Theo Croker, Greg Glassman, Kevin Sholar, and joined by Kassa Overall.

Nicole Glover - Smoke Jazz and Supper Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Nicole Glover

New Year Celebration - Christ & St. Stephen's Church

January 12, 2020 - New York

North/South Consonance, Inc. kicks off its 40th consecutive season while celebrating the arrival of the New Year with a free-admission concert on Sunday afternoon January 12, 2020.The event will feature the GRAMMY nominated North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz performing five exciting and eminently accessible works by living American composers.Featured will be recently completed compositions by Edmund Cionek, Leandro Espinosa, Ethan Resnik, William Schimmel and Davide Tammaro.Soloists will include the vocal group The Janes; violist Yumi Oshima; and accordionist William Schimmel.

Scott Colley Quartet - Village Vanguard

January 12, 2020 - New York

Scott Colleys stature as a leading bassist in the field of improvised music is well known, and easily measured. Hes been called one of the leading bassists of our postbop era, and a composer-bandleader of quietly serious resolve by The New York Times. Musical colleagues, like saxophonist Joshua Redman, praise him for being one of the most musical bassists playing today.

Billy Woodward & Band - 11th St. Bar

January 12, 2020 - New York

Billy Woodward is a roots singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently featured in Season 10 of "Sun Sessions", after recording his last EP, "The Beast In Me", at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, TN and is a former cast member of the hit Broadway show Million Dollar Quartet. Woodward's unique songwriting and storytelling is influenced by his adoration of traditional folk blues, R&B, and rock & roll.

Sunday Irish Seisin - 11th St. Bar

January 12, 2020 - New York

Sunday night is our Traditional Irish Seisin. It is one of the longest running seisins in NYC. Tony DeMarco and Eamon O'Leary are joined by some of the best trad players from around the world. They have recently been the subject of an article in the NY Times and also appeared on "Live From Here" with Chris Thile on NPR. The tunes start at 10 pm and go till really really late!

Keeping Hope Alive: 10 Years of Care in Haiti - Tzu Chi Center

January 12, 2020 - New York

Join us as we commemorate the 10 years of Tzu Chi USAs commitment to Haiti since the 2010 earthquake through our brand new photo exhibition,Keeping Hope Alive: 10 Years of Care in Haiti.Grand Opening Ceremony & Reception will be held at Tzu Chi Center on January 12, 2020.Special guests will include Father Zucchi Obrice (Head of Ecole Salesienne of the Don Bosco School in Haiti) from Haiti and members of the Greater New York Haitian community.DateSunday, January 12, 2019ProgramReception 1:30PMGrand Opening & Guest Remarks 2 3 PMPhoto Exhibit Tour 3 4 PMLocationTzu Chi Center229 E 60th StreetNew York, NY 10022

Sunday Jazz With Renaud Penant & Friends - Jules Bistro

January 12, 2020 - New York

Renaud PENANT was born in 1959 in Normandy, France. He moved to Bordeaux, in the south of France, with two friends (Emmanuel Bex and Jean-Philippe Viret), and their trio eventually won the 1978 "Jazz Aquitaine" competition and toured the region.He moved to Paris in 1980, studied drums at the Kenny Clarke-Dante Agostini Drum School and percussion in the conservatories of Bagnolet and Rueil-Malmaison, and obtained a unanimous first-prize at the Seine Saint-Denis drums competition. He also attended workshops under the direction of great drummers such as Max Roach, Jack DeJohnette and Clifford Jarvis

Creative Play: Sapporo Snow Festival - Japan Society

January 12, 2020 - New York

Play, sing, dance and create! Explore Japanese culture and customs with a master storyteller and artist in interactive classes with seasonal themes.Each year Sapporo welcomes the return of the cold weather with grand festival featuring intricate and colossal snow sculptures! Join us as we learn more about this icy tradition, and create our own snow-themed crafts.

Soul Sister Compilation Kick-Off - Bowery Poetry Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Join Jamii Publishing and Soul Sister Revue as they kick-off the New Year with Soul Sister Revue: A Poetry Compilation. Readers include Cortney Lamar Charleston, Denice Frohman, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, Yasmin Belkhyr, Candace Williams, and Rico Frederick. Soul Sister Revue is a quarterly reading series for established and emerging poets who write in the narrative tradition of storytelling.

Mike Karn Quartet - SmallsLIVE

January 12, 2020 - New York

Mike KarnKonrad PaszkudzkiHarry AllenMark Taylor

Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band - Fat Cat

January 12, 2020 - New York

Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band

Justin Robinson Quartet - Fat Cat

January 12, 2020 - New York

Justin Robinson Quartet

After Hours Hosted by the Program of Deprogramming - Fat Cat

January 12, 2020 - New York

After Hours Hosted by the Program of Deprogramming

LONGLEASH - Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church

January 12, 2020 - New York

Five Boroughs Music Festival presents new music piano trio Longleash in their 5BMF debut, Beethoven Reflections, a program that includes two of Beethovens celebrated trios the Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3 and Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1 Ghost paired with two contemporary responses: John Zorns Ghosts, and the world premiere of Reiko Ftings free whereof - wherefore, co-commissioned by 5BMF and Longleash.Tickets: $25 General Admission; $20 Seniors and Students w/ID

Neko White, James Mattern, Gibran Saleem, Chris Millhouse - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Wondering what to do in the East Village? Our New York stand up comedy showcase is one of the most fun things to do on a weeknight! From a casual date night to a spontaneous friends night out, you cant miss with an incredible stand up show that will become a great conversation piece over drinks or dinner later tonight and a favorite memory for years to come!Tonights show features:Lineup TBA

Jason Salmon, Graham Kay, Mike Feeney, Casey Balsham - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Get the authentic NYC stand up comedy experience at New York Comedy Club! Enjoy a nightly showcase of the best comedians in the city, hot up-and-comers, plus hotshot celebrity drop ins, national and international touring comics and more surprises!Our regulars include Judah Friedlander, Todd Barry, Andrew Schulz, Christian Finnegan, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherrod Small, Ari Shaffir, Ricky Velez, Yamaneika Saunders, Jay Oakerson, Matt Richards, Carly Aquilino, Carmen Lynch, Lenny Marcus, Mike Britt, Sarah Tollemache, Adrienne Iapalucci, Emma Willmann, James Mattern, Anthony Devito, Greg Stone, Aaron Berg, Mike Cannon, Jon Laster, Josh Gondelman, Matt Pavich, Nore Davis, Neko White, Corinne Fisher, Krystyna Hutchinson, Wendi Starling, Nathan Macintosh, Gary Vider, Sam Morril, Joe List, Mark Normand, Subhah Agarwal, Dante Nero, Chuck Nice and more!

Matthew Broussard, James Mattern, Jess Salomon, Brendan Sagalow - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Nothing says downtown NYC like a microphone, a stool, a brick wall and a comedian. Stand up comedy has been a staple of Village nightlife for decades! The newly expanded New York Comedy Club is proud to join the thriving arts and entertainment scene in the East Village, building on our strong presence at our flagship location in Gramercy.

Lone Bird Comedy ft. Casey Salengo, Michael Verdi, Caitlin Reese - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Lone Bird Comedy was created by brothers and comedians, Paul Verdi and Michael Verdi and offers up some of the hottest young comedians in Brooklyn on a monthly basis. Now catch the heat here at NYCC!Featuring:Nikola PavolichCasey SalengoMichael VerdiAndre KimCaitlin ReeseFarooq HusseinAnya Volz

MOB MIC EAST SIDE - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

New York Citys preeminent comedy collective, Comedy Mob, brings their wildly popular and totally unpredictable weekly Open Mic to New York Comedy Club on East 4th Street every Sunday evening starting on September 22nd at 5:30 PM.

Sunday Matinee with Andrew Lee - New York Comedy Club

January 12, 2020 - New York

Get the authentic NYC stand up comedy experience at New York Comedy Club! Enjoy a nightly showcase of the best comedians in the city, hot up-and-comers, plus hotshot celebrity drop ins, national and international touring comics and more surprises!Featuring:Tori PiskinNatalie CuomoRyan DacalosAndrew LeeZach, DannyAl DChris Murphy

Scott Colley Quartet - Village Vanguard

January 12, 2020 - New York

Scott Colleys stature as a leading bassist in the field of improvised music is well known, and easily measured. Hes been called one of the leading bassists of our postbop era, and a composer-bandleader of quietly serious resolve by The New York Times. Musical colleagues, like saxophonist Joshua Redman, praise him for being one of the most musical bassists playing today.

Vin Scialla & BRM - 55 Bar

January 12, 2020 - New York

Vin Scialla & BRM (Brooklyn Raga Massive): celebrating John McLaughlin. Featuring original music composed and inspired by the works of John McLaughlin, while revisiting music selections from legendary Mahavishnu albums of 1970s and beyond, the collective re-envisions McLaughlins masterpieces and celebrates his vibrant solo and ensemble work.The lineup includes:Premik Russell TubbsWoodwinds, original member of Mahavishnu OrchestraJoe DeninzonViolinNeel MurgaiSitarDavid UllmannGuitarDan AsherBassSwaminathan SelvaganeshKanjiraVin SciallaDrums

Jim Campilongo - 55 Bar

January 12, 2020 - New York

Jim Campilongo

American Museum of Natural History Presents: The Origami Holiday Tree - American Museum of Natural History

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

An annual Museum tradition, the delightfully decorated Origami Holiday Tree and two merrily lit 19-foot Holiday Barosaurs welcome visitors to the Museum throughout the holiday season.The theme of this years 13-foot tree is T. rex and Friends: History in the Making, with models inspired by the Museums special exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, which celebrates the worlds most famous dinosaur species, first discovered, named, and exhibited to the public by the Museum. In honor of the Museums 150th anniversary, the Origami Holiday Tree includes more than 150 origami models of theropod dinosaurs, including T. rex, as well as models of other Museum icons like the blue whale.

Desi Saturdays - Stage 48

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

Each & Every Saturday Night, come experience the Glamour & Glitz of Bollywood as you Mix, Mingle and Dance at New York City's Hottest Saturday Night DesiParty @ Stage48.Desi Saturdays is one high society DesiParty. Wow factor everywhere. Beautiful people, beautiful venue, beautiful ambiance, and did we mention beautiful people? High energy, amazing music and a packed house are just some of the traits of what you would expect at this weekly Bollywood party.This event is the talk of the town amongst young socialites. It's so exclusive it only takes place on Saturday Nights, and don't even try to dress down, because it is almost impossible to get in, but more importantly you would feel so out of place. So don your best, and you may just be lucky enough to party out on Saturdays Nights at Stage48!

John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal - The Morgan Library & Museum

Through January 12, 2020 - Manhattan

John Singer Sargent (18561925) was one of the greatest portrait artists of his time. While he is best known for his powerful paintings, he largely ceased painting portraits in 1907 and turned instead to charcoal drawings to satisfy portrait commissions. These drawn portraits represent a substantial, yet often overlooked, part of his practice, and they demonstrate the same sense of immediacy, psychological sensitivity, and mastery of chiaroscuro that animate Sargent's sitters on canvas. The first major exhibition to explore the artist's expressive portraits in charcoal, John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal will recognize the sheer scale of Sargent's achievement as a portrait draftsman. Important international loans, from both public and private collections, will showcase Sargent's sitters, many of them famous for their roles in politics, society, and the arts. The exhibition will also explore the friendships and the networks of patronage that underpinned Sargent's practice as a portrait draftsman in Edwardian Britain and Progressive Era America.

Dave East live at Blue Midtown 2020 - Blue Midtown

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

Saturday January 11th, 2020 - Dave East live at Blue Midtown Saturdays located at 220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036 with Music By NYC Hottest Djs! NYC Dave East at Blue Midtown NYC New York! www.Gametightny.com (347) 592-0300 info/ general admission/ table service reservationBlue Midtown Dave East live this Saturdays located at 220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036Join us at NYC hottest party on the in the Heart of Times Square with NYC hottest djs on rotation with Dave East live!Birthday packages & Bottle packages available upon request for Blue Midtown Saturday NightFor more information on Dave East at Blue Midtown Saturdays NYC 2020 call/ text 3475920300 or log onto Gametightny.com

Daydreamers: An Immersive Dance Show - Baza Studio

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

Choreographed by the Korea born, New York made choreographer Bo Park, Daydreamers intimately observes the coming of age of an island girl who snuck from Korea to New York and created a name as a reputable artist. Daydreamers is produced by New York-based filmmaker William Yao and Directed by William Yao and Bo Park and is a fresh new take on the Queer and Asian American narrative in a rather unfamiliar art scene.Daydreamers is interdisciplinary in its nature and exemplifies, like never before, the synergy created between dance, film, music, visual art, and photography. The audience is encouraged to engage with the space while experiencing elements of art from all directions and all senses.

Exhibition, Works by Asian 'New Yorker' Cartoonists - Pearl River Mart Gallery

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

ASIAN BABIES: WORKS FROM ASIAN NEW YORKER CARTOONISTS, a collection of the work of ten cartoonists of Asian descent who have contributed to The New Yorker magazine, from 1949 till today, will gather together in one exhibition for the first time.The exhibition opens Oct. 4 and is on view through Jan. 12. A reception will be held Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Renaissance of Sculpture in Medici Florence - The Frick Collection

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

The Frick Collection presents the first-ever exhibition on the Florentine sculptor Bertoldo di Giovanni (ca. 14401491), a renowned student of Donatello, a teacher of Michelangelo, and a great favorite of Lorenzo "il Magnifico" de' Medici, his principal patron.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company 2020 APAP - City Center Studio 4

Through January 12, 2020 - New York

In this 2020 APAP Conference, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will showcase the Company's three touring programs in City Center Studio 4 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8:30pm and Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Ailey Citicorp Theater. City Center Studio is located at130 W 56th St (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), New York, NY 10019. The Ailey CitiCorp Theatre is located at the lower level of 405 West 55th St, New York, NY 10019. Presenters coming to see the showcase are encouraged to contact the Company's management, Joanne Rile Artists Management, atAmericas Hall 1 Booth 1204.Both showcaseswill have identical programs that will feature excerpts from the following three touring productions offered to APAP Presenter Delegates:A Quest for Freedom in collaboration with the Ahn TrioAn adventure driven by hope, A Quest for Freedom tells the universal story of the multi-faceted immigrant experience throughThephysicality of eight athletic dancers, the virtuosity of the Ahn Trio in live performanceand the mesmerizing choreography of Nai-Ni Chen.Featured excerpts from this productionin the showcase are:Night FlightandTomorrow. Although the production feat... (read more)

NYC Winter Jazzfest presents: Kevin Eubanks and Orrin Evans, Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom, plus Artemis with Artemis & Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom - (Le) Poisson Rouge

January 13, 2020 - New York

NYC Winter Jazzfest presents: Kevin Eubanks and Orrin Evans, Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom, plus Artemis with Artemis & Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom

Brandon Goldberg, Luques Curtis & Donald Edwards - Mezzrow Jazz Club

January 13, 2020 - New York

At the young age of 13, pianist Brandon Goldberg performs with preternatural poise and displays jaw-dropping musical skill. He is joined by his band for an evning of jazz in our listening room.

Guitar Masters Series: Flavio Silva - Zinc Bar

January 13, 2020 - New York

Acclaimed Brazilian guitarist Flavio Silva brings his formidable quartet to Zinc jazz club on Monday, January 13. He's supported by trombonist Corey Wallace, organist Pat Bianchi and drummer E.J. Strickland.Flavio Silva is a musician who is part of a new generation of Brazilian composers and instrumentalists that has been breaking through the musical scene of different places, such as Brazil, The Netherlands and most recently, New York.The guitarist studied with some of the best musicians in Brazil and all over the world, such as Michel Leme, Alexandre Mihanovich, Djalma Lima, Lage Lund, Adam Rogers and Ed Verhoeff, among others.Flavio has shared the stage with some highly skilled musicians such as Antonio Hart, Bruce Williams, Seamus Blake, Victor Wooten, Jamal Thomas, Ben Williams, Elijah Jamal Balbed, Munir Hossn, Cuca Teixeira, Sandro Haick, Thiago Espirito Santo, among others. Flavio also performed in some of the best festivals in Europe including the North Sea Jazz Festival(The Netherlands), Langnau Jazz Nights(Switzerland), Koektebel Jazz Party(Ukraine), Gronau Jazz Festival(Germany) and Delft Jazz Festival(The Netherlands).

Public Conversation: STORYWEAVING: Spiderwoman Theater: The oldest feminist and Native American theater in the U.S. and Canada (and probably the world) - HB Playwrights Theatre

January 13, 2020 - New York

Public Conversation: STORYWEAVING: Spiderwoman TheaterThe oldest feminist and Native American theater in the U.S. and Canada (and probably the world)with founding members of Spiderwoman Theater Muriel Miguel and Gloria Miguel, moderated by Pat GoldenMonday, January 13th at 7pmHB Playwrights Theatre | 124 Bank Street, New YorkFree! | RSVPFounding members of Spiderwoman Theater, Muriel Miguel and Gloria Miguel, discuss storyweavingthe process of unfolding a storys dramatic structure over timeand how they have used this process throughout their many years of producing at the oldest feminist and Native American theater in the U.S. and Canada.Muriel Miguel is a director, choreographer, playwright, actor and educator. She has directed almost all of Spiderwomans shows since their debut in 1976, in which time, they have written and produced over twenty original works for the theatre. Read more.Gloria Miguel is Kuna/ Rappahannock. She studied drama at Oberlin College and is a founding member of Spiderwoman Theater. She has worked extensively in film and television. With Spiderwoman Theater, she has toured throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Read ... (read more)

Vanguard Jazz Orchestra - Village Vanguard

January 13, 2020 - New York

The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra began its life as the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra in 1966.The world-famous Village Vanguard jazz club in New York City booked the newly formed band for three Monday nights that February. Those performances were wildly successful and the engagement was extended indefinitely. The Village Vanguards owner, Max Gordon, told Mel Lewis, Well keep it going until it tapers off. Over half a century and more than 2700 Monday nights later, it still hasnt. The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra stands apart from all other modern ensembles of its kind and is still as strong and vital as ever.

Monday Night Jazz Night - 11th St. Bar

January 13, 2020 - New York

Every Monday is Jazz Night at 11th St. Bar. Our house band, "The 11th St. Bar Quintet", is comprised of Richard Clements piano, Murray Wall bass, Taro Okomoto drums, Grant Stewart tenor sax, and Joe Magnarelli trumpet. In addition, Dr. Barry Harris has been known to sit in occasionally.

Harold O'Neal - Fat Cat

January 13, 2020 - New York

Harold O'Neal

After Hours hosted by Billy Kaye - Fat Cat

January 13, 2020 - New York

After Hours hosted by Billy Kaye

Niki Rubin and the Warren Double G Trio - Paris Blues

January 13, 2020 - New York

Niki Rubin and the Warren Double G Trio

Pianist Brandon Goldberg - Mezzrow Jazz Club

January 13, 2020 - New York

Brandon Goldberg (Piano)At the young age of 13, pianist Brandon Goldberg performs with preternatural poise and displays jaw-dropping musical skill. He is joined by his band for an evning of jazz in our listening room.

Les Lundis Chez Jules Avec Francois Wiss. World Music Experiment - Jules Bistro

January 13, 2020 - New York

Franois was raised with a deep consideration for music and artists, and the idea that we should enjoy at full the short time we're given here. His great grandfather, his grandfather, his grandmother, and his father, played respectively the accordion, the banjo, the violin and the guitar.

Ms. Foundation for Women Presents New Year, Same Sh*t (Call It Out, Clean it Up)! for its 24th Comedy Night at Caroline's on Broadway - Caroline's Comedy Club

January 13, 2020 - New York

New Year, Same Sh*t (Call It Out, Clean It Up)!, the Ms. Foundation for Womens 24th Comedy Night at Carolines on Broadway, comes at a crucial time for women in our nation less than one month ahead of the first primary for the 2020 presidential election. The nations oldest womens foundation is uniting with comedians including Kelly Bachman, Michelle Buteau, Anna Drezen, Judy Gold, Alise Morales, Julia Shiplett, and more to celebrate the grassroots movement to advance equity for all genders and take an important moment to laugh. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ms. Foundations work to ensure the safety, health, and economic justice for all women.

The Back of the Room - A Stand Up Comedy Showcase - August Laura

January 13, 2020 - New York

The Back of The Room is a Stand Up Comedy Showcase bringing you the best talent from New York City and beyond. $5 at the door, cash or venmo works!This Month:Mark Normand (Conan, Tonight Show)Dylan Adler (NYCF)Caitlin Peluffo (Colbert)Usama Saddiquee (Desus & Mero)Carmen Lagalla (Colbert)and Special Guests!All Hosted by Jamie Wolfe and Erik Scott.Afterwards make sure you follow us on social media for a behind the scenes webseries about what's really going on during a bar show in The Back of the Room.

Vanguard Jazz Orchestra - Village Vanguard

January 13, 2020 - New York

The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra began its life as the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra in 1966.The world-famous Village Vanguard jazz club in New York City booked the newly formed band for three Monday nights that February. Those performances were wildly successful and the engagement was extended indefinitely. The Village Vanguards owner, Max Gordon, told Mel Lewis, Well keep it going until it tapers off. Over half a century and more than 2700 Monday nights later, it still hasnt. The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra stands apart from all other modern ensembles of its kind and is still as strong and vital as ever.

Melvin Vines & The Harlem Jazz Machine - Paris Blues

Through January 13, 2020 - New York

Melvin Vines & The Harlem Jazz Machine

Lucious Conway's Motown Uptown Revue Open Mic with Terri Lowe - Paris Blues

Through January 13, 2020 - New York

Lucious Conway's Motown Uptown Revue Open Mic with Terri Lowe

Opening: Lynn Umlauf, Works 1980-2019 - Zurcher Gallery

January 14, 2020 - New York

Image: "October 15, 2019, Mademoiselle"Canvas primed front and back, acrylic, pastel, oil stick, chromed steel, plexiglas, rivets, cotter pins, screws, and nails, 56 x 29 in / 270 cm x 117 cm. Installed at Zrcher Gallery, NYPhoto: Adam Reich

Emily Duff Band - 11th St. Bar

January 14, 2020 - New York

Called the 'perfectly cool combo of Lucinda Williams meets Patti Smith,' Emily's street-smart poetry and vocal style conjures moods & images that seduce the listener to willingly visit emotional vistas that entice and beguile.

Women's Entrepreneurship Conference - Guastavino's

January 14, 2020 - New York

After two successful conferences in D.C., we will be hosting our first ever conference in NYC, where you can get ready to start your year off right.

Saul Rubin Zebtet - Fat Cat

January 14, 2020 - New York

Saul Rubin Zebtet

Peter Brainin & the Latin Jazz Workshop - Fat Cat

January 14, 2020 - New York

Peter Brainin & the Latin Jazz Workshop

Peter Brainin & the Latin Jazz Workshop - Fat Cat

January 14, 2020 - New York

Peter Brainin & the Latin Jazz Workshop

After Hours hosted by Alexi David - Fat Cat

January 14, 2020 - New York

After Hours hosted by Alexi David

Unltd - Groove

January 14, 2020 - New York

Some of Cafe Wha?'s finest musicians come to the Groove for a special performance to do their thing on a Monday night - expect everything from rock, reggae, R&B to pop and hip hop!

Norman Collins' 109th Birthday Celebration - Daredevil Tattoo

January 14, 2020 - New York

On Tuesday, January 14, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum teams up with Daredevil Tattoo to pay homage to the godfather of old-school American tattooing, Norman Sailor Jerry Collins, his philosophy and his passions. 109 tattoos will be given away to tattoo lovers in curtesy of Sailor Jerry and Daredevil Tattoos in honor of Norman Collins birthday. After visitors get tatted, they can head over to the tattoo shops museum to learn about the history of Norman Sailor Jerry Collins and about how he built his reputation inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu. To continue the celebration, ForgtMeNot will be offering $10 Sailor Jerry and Ginger cocktails.

Arianna Neikrug - Jules Bistro

January 14, 2020 - New York

After winning the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition then performing at the Montreal International Jazz Festival the following year, 25-year-old singer and songwriter Arianna Neikrug makes her grander introduction to the music world with the August 24, 2018 release of Changes on Concord Jazz.

Embodied Poetry - KGB Bar

January 14, 2020 - New York

Embodied Poetry

Digging Through - KGB Bar

January 14, 2020 - New York

Digging Through is a reading series that takes place on the second Tuesday of the month in The Red Room at KGB Bar, NYC. We aim to entertain and celebrate cultural omnivores by showcasing a diverse mix of writers, poets, and local musicians.Featuring:Paul BeckmanJP InfanteChristine KendallHayley MooreJoanna C. Valente

Wine and Spirits Magazine Top 100 Symposium - Union Park Events

January 14, 2020 - New York

The tasting hailed by Alder Yarrow of Vinography as "One of the best tastings all year in San Francisco" is now coming to Manhattan's Union Square! Be among the first in New York to taste some of the most exceptional wines from the 2019 Top 100 Wineries.Taste wines like:2017 W&J Grahams Porto Vintage The Stone Terraces (100 points) - Portugal2004 Bollinger Champagne RD Extra Brut (98 points) - France2011 Estate Argyros Vinsanto 4 Years Barrel Aged (97 points) - Greece2013 Elvio Cogno Barolo Raver Bricco Pernice (97 points) - Italy2014 Penfolds South Australia Grange Shiraz (96 points) - Australia2016 Ridge Santa Cruz Mountains Monte Bello Vineyard (96 points) - USAMeet winemakers from Champagne, Armenia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Austria and the United States, hear their stories and taste their top-scoring wines from 2019.Feast on delicious bites from local NY Restaurants and purveyors and enjoy fresh oysters, local cheeses and an array of artisan specialties.

Gerry Gibbs Group - SmallsLIVE

January 14, 2020 - New York

Gerry Gibbs

Jon Elbaz After Hours - SmallsLIVE

January 14, 2020 - New York

Jonathan Elbaz

Daniel Bennett Group - Residence Inn Times Square

January 14, 2020 - New York

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Daniel Bennett Group performs the weekly "Experimental Tuesday" concert series at the Residence Inn Times Square. Bennett is joined every week by renowned guitarist Mark Cocheo. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and American folk music. The Boston Globe describes Bennett's music as "a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism." The trio was recently voted "Best New Jazz Group" in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. Time Out New York describes the music as, "hypnotic." In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of 'Frankenstein' and 'Brave Smiles' at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett currently plays woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch o... (read more)

Friends From College - Arlene's Grocery

January 14, 2020 - New York

Ages 21+Friends From College

An Evening with Bergstrm Wines at Per Se, NYC - Per Se

January 14, 2020 - New York

Join Bergstrm Wines for an unforgettable evening at Per Se, Chef Thomas Keller's world-renowned three Michelin-starred restaurant. Our most exclusive biodynamic Chardonnay and Pinot Noir will be featured, as well as library selections from winemaker Josh Bergstrm's personal cellar. Chef de Cuisine Corey Chow will design a unique Five Course Menu paired under the direction of Head Sommelier Michel Couvreux, which will follow a canap and Bollinger Champagne reception in the Per Se Garden. Please contact Megan McDowell at mmcdowell@perseny.com with any questions.

Tuesday Talk: Conversation with Paul Rieckhoff - 6 River Terrace

January 14, 2020 - New York

Paul Rieckhoff, host of the Angry Americans podcast, is a BPC resident, veteran of the Iraq War, writer, activist and an advocate for veterans rights. Rieckhoff will host an informal and engaging conversation addressing local issues which may end up in the national spotlight during the upcoming Democratic presidential debates and 2020 Presidential election. The discussion will include questions from the audience. About Our Host Paul Rieckhoff is the dynamic host of the nationally-recognized Angry Americans podcast and a regular political and national security contributor on MSNBC, CNN, PBS, NPR, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and more. Rieckhoff is the "ferociously independent" President and Editor-in-Chief of Righteous Media, author of Chasing Ghosts: Failures and Facades in Iraq: A Soldier's Perspective and the Founder and longtime CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). He's also a 9/11 First-Responder, Iraq War veteran and BPC resident. His career has focused on service, advocacy, community support and bringing people together to make positive change. He was an architect of the Post-9/11 GI Bill, a key leader in the fight to repeal Don't Ask Don't ... (read more)

NYC SHRM Talent Development SIG: Developing a Politically Intelligent Organization - Fisher & Phillips LLP

January 14, 2020 - New York

With Nancy Halpern, Nationally Recognized Leadership Consultant & Pioneer in the Field of Talent Development Who Diagnoses Political Dysfunction in Organizations

Wine & Spirits Top 100 Symposium - Union Park Events

January 14, 2020 - New York

Join Bergstrm Wines at the inaugural Wine & Spirits Top 100 Symposium, honoring and showcasing wineries who have performed at the top in W & S Tastings throughout the year. Enjoy world-class wines paired with delicious bites from top NY restaurants. You can also pick up a copy of the Wine & Spirits Buying Guide featuring the top 100 wineries and wines you'll be tasting that evening. This event benefits NY/NJ Baykeeper, an organization dedicated to maintaining the health and integrity of waterways that feed California's wine and food industry.

Stage Reading intil - Teatro Latea

January 14, 2020 - New York

On the outskirts of a college town, Lucia and Liliana, two sisters, try to live together after Liliana is assaulted by a classmate. Xander Shanley, a local cop embroiled in recent incidents of police brutality, struggles with his responsibilities as an upholder of the law in these times. As she deals with Liliana's nightly disappearances, Lucia finds Xander, and both embrace the distraction from how useless they feel in the face of injustice and uncertainty. But Liliana has found a way to make her trauma useful, and no one's prepared for what she has in mind.

James L. May Book Talk - The Corner Bookstore

January 14, 2020 - New York

Author James L. May will talk about his new thriller, The Body Outside the Kremlin at the Corner Bookstore, located at 1313 Madison Avenue in New York on January 14 at 6 p.m. It is the story of a young political prisoner on a notorious Soviet-era prison island in the middle of the White Sea who is mysteriously conscripted to solve the murder of a fellow inmate. For more information, call 212-831-3554.

Digging Through - KGB Bar

January 14, 2020 - New York

Digging Through is a reading series that takes place on the second Tuesday of the month in The Red Room at KGB Bar, NYC. We aim to entertain and celebrate cultural omnivores by showcasing a diverse mix of writers, poets, and local musicians.

John Cooksey and Spontaneous Combustion - Paris Blues

Through January 14, 2020 - New York

John Cooksey and Spontaneous Combustion

Wallace Roney Quintet: 4 Days 8 Shows @ Cafe Bohemia during Winter Jazz Fest - Cafe Bohemia

Through January 14, 2020 - New York

Wallace Roney brings his quintet to the Cafe Bohemia for four straight nights: January 11, 12, 13, and 14 - for Winter Jazz Fest.2 sets per night, 8PM and 10PM.Trumpeter Wallace Roney was mentored by Miles Davis, who chose Wallace to share the stage at his historic performance in Montreux in 1991.Wallace Roney earned the admiration and respect of his colleagues and his elders since age 16. He has been an integral part of the band with Tony Williams, Ornette Coleman, Art Blakey, Elvin Jones, Philly Joe Jones, Walter Davis Jr., Herbie Hancock, Jay McShann, David Murray, McCoy Tyner, Sonny Rollins, Curtis Fuller, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Dizzy Gillespie to name a few. He was one of the few musicians in his generation who learned and perfected his craft directly from alliances with Jazz Masters. But his most important and meaningful relationship was with Miles Davis.Wallace was mentored by Miles Davis after Miles heard him in 1983 at his birthday gala performance in Carnegie Hall. Their association peaked when Miles chose Wallace to share the stage at his historic performance in Montreux in 1991. After Davis died, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Tony W... (read more)

Comedy Road Trip! Travel. Stand-Up. Storytelling - New York Comedy Club (Gramercy)

January 15, 2020 - New York

Comedy Road Trip is a monthly show at New York Comedy Club featuring the best international headliners in NYC spilling their most embarrassing, horrifying, and hilarious stories from life around the globe. It's travel, stand-up, and storytelling all rolled into one hilarious night!The first ten tickets sold are just $5 when you purchase through our site, which saves you $20 off the door price at New York Comedy Club! Please note there is always a 2 drink minimum inside the showroom. This Show Regularly Sells. Get your tickets now at https://comedyroadtrip.eventbrite.com?aff=tagFollow @KungFuKomedyNYC on Instagram, find us at www.KungFuKomedyNYC.com and sign up for our newsletter to get our monthly lineups direct to your inbox.

ChamberFest 2020 | Wednesdays at One - The Juilliard School

January 15, 2020 - New York

Juilliard artists share their talent with the community in these free, hour-long lunchtime concerts on Wednesday afternoons throughout the season.

Andreas Toftemark Trio - Jules Bistro

January 15, 2020 - New York

Andreas Toftemark is a 26 year old saxophone player and composer, currently living in New York.Andreas has studiet at The New School of Jazz, in New York.He was studying with fantastic musicians such as Joel Frahm, Eric Alexander, Ben Wendel and Sam Yahel to name a few. Before that, Andreas studiet at Conservatorium van Amsterdam, that is known to be one of the best jazz conservatories in Europe.

Steven Carrington Quartet - Cafe Bohemia

January 15, 2020 - New York

2 sets, 8PM and 10PM.Visit Eventbrite for early and late show tickets.Born in East Baltimore, Maryland, Steve grew up cultivating a deep love and respect for jazz music, picking up the sax at age seven. He attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, then went on to graduate from Frederick Douglass High, a school with a rich musical legacy whose alumni include Cab Calloway, Eubie Blake, and Ellis Larkin. His early influences were John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Grover Washington Jr., Hank Mobley, Dexter Gordon and Freddie Hubbard.Following graduating in 1986, Steve was awarded a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston. There, he studied with saxophonist Bill Pierce, formerly of Art Blakeys Jazz Messengers. After Berklee, Steve moved to New York, where he played with the Charles Mingus Epitaph, Dizzy Gillespie, Roy Hargrove, Milt Hinton, plus Frank Wess and Jimmy Heath (at the same time!), among many others.In the early-mid 1990s, Steve decided to revisit his roots, to give something back to the community that had nurtured him. He joined the faculty of the Jazz Mentoring Program at the Eubie Blake Center for Cultural Arts, where one of his star students was Qu... (read more)

Andreas Toftemark Trio - Jules Bistro

January 15, 2020 - New York

Andreas Toftemark is a 26 year old saxophone player and composer, currently living in New York.Andreas has studiet at The New School of Jazz, in New York.He was studying with fantastic musicians such as Joel Frahm, Eric Alexander, Ben Wendel and Sam Yahel to name a few. Before that, Andreas studiet at Conservatorium van Amsterdam, that is known to be one of the best jazz conservatories in Europe.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Winter Open Rehearsal - The Ailey Studios

January 15, 2020 - New York

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre presents aWinter Open Rehearsal,a preview of their upcoming World Premiere ofHindsight,on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 6:30pm at The Ailey Studios, 405 W. 55thStreet, NYC. This free, behind-the-scenes view into the creative process will be followed by a wine and cheese reception. For more information, visithttps://amandaselwyndance.org/openrehearsal-winter2020/. The World Premiere ofHindsight,in celebration of the company's 20thAnniversary, will take place from March 5-7, 2020 at 7:30pm at Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue (25thStreet between Third and Lexington Avenues), NYC. Tickets are $11-$26 ($125 for Opening Night Gala tickets) and can be purchased by phone at 646-312-1000 or online athttp://bit.ly/AmandaSelwyn2020.Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre celebrates 20 years with a World Premiere evening-length dance theatre work,Hindsight.Focusing on reflection and memory, the piece references motifs and structures from two decades of richly layered repertory with a fresh eye by the choreographer known for her "Distinctive, off-kilter elegance" (The New Yorker).Hindsightexplores the growth possible by looking back at... (read more)

Chamberfest 2020 | Wednesdays at One - The Juilliard School

January 15, 2020 - New York

Juilliard artists share their talent with the community in these free, hour-long lunchtime concerts on Wednesday afternoons throughout the season.

Manami Mizumoto, Baroque Violin - The Juilliard School

January 15, 2020 - New York

Manami Mizumoto, Baroque Violin

Je Ne Sais Quoi - Bagatelle NYC

January 15, 2020 - New York

Bagatelle NYC is introducing that little something extra to Wednesday nights with their new weekly Je Ne Sais Quoi event. Beginning at 6:30pm, guests are invited to join an elevated dinner featuring selections such as truffle pizza, lobster and foie gras ravioli, and homemade Parisian gnocchi in black truffle sauce, and sip on new signature cocktails including the Le Marseillaise, Top Up Cucumber Tonic and French 75. At 10:00pm, an unforgettable party in true Bagatelle style begins when the DJ turns up "I Will Survive," from the French World Cup anthem. and a massive French flag is unveiled throughout the restaurant. Je Ne Sais Quoi will bringing the Parisian flair unique to this celebrated evening--a tribute to an iconic French culture.Image: Bagatelle London.

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's: Tuesday Jan. 14th, 2020 ed. - Drexler's

Through January 15, 2020 - NYC

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexlers: Tuesday Jan. 14th, 2020 ed.Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ DrexlersPresented by Todd Montesi & Richard James9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226Via Subway: F train to 2nd AvenueThis Weeks Guests: (Tuesday Jan. 14th, 2020 ed.):Sensational Shauna Lane!Honest Gabe Morales!Teflon Tania Lewis!Even-Keeled Erik Monical!Powerful Preston Gitlin!High Energy Harmon Leon!& Jovial Josh Alba!w/ Special Guest Host This Week Robin Siegel Lakin!Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!! DJd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!! COME & #UGIT

Qero Shoes Artisan-Made Custom Leather Shoe Pop-Up - Qero Shoes Pop-Up

Through January 15, 2020 - New York

Qero Shoes, the NY-based brand of artisan, leather, high quality mens and womens shoes handcrafted in Spain and available at highly affordable prices (shoes run from $149-$255, due to its DTC model), launches an NYC pop-up at 485 Madison Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, starting Monday, September 23rd, 2019, through Wednesday, January 15, 2020, open from 10 AM to 6 PM weekdays and 12-5 PM on weekends.Boasting classic, versatile and sleek designs with a bold twist while emphasizing comfort first, Qeros curated assortment of shoes, loafers, sneakers and boots includes: Italian, French and Spanish calfskin leathers and suedes; anti-slip, lightweight rubber soles; Bologna and Blake constructions; breathable calfskin linings; and more.The pop-up also offers made-to-order, customizable shoes at $300 and under, a serious steal for custom leather shoes, with 40 materials to choose from including 13 leather colors, 12 suedes and 6 patterned leathers, along with different sole options (all leather, all rubber, and mixed sole). Women's shoes can come with or without a heel and with brogue detailing. These MTO shoes take just 3-4 weeks to complete and are then shipped to the ... (read more)

Holiday Marketplace - Urban Zen Center

Through January 15, 2020 - New York

Donna Karan and Urban Zen will host the Holiday Marketplace at the Urban Zen Center in New York City just in time for the holidays. The seasonal marketplace houses a curated selection of accessories, books, apparel, art, home dcor and objects of desire, and the artwork from world-renowned photographers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fishers AFRICAN TWILIGHT.The Urban Zen Soulful Economy Marketplace creates a space for like-minded people, organizations and communities to collaborate, communicate, and connect with the purpose of raising awareness and inspiring change. With every purchase at the marketplace.

Hugh Pool Band - 11th St. Bar

January 16, 2020 - New York

The Hugh Pool Band has a residency here at 11th St. Bar on the third Thursday of each month unless Hugh's out of town rocking the rest of America. Hugh is a musician, songwriter, producer, and member of the New York Blues Hall of Fame who plays guitar in a unique style that melds traditional Delta blues, country music and classic and psychedelic rock and roll. His instrument of choice is a National Steel Triolian, a resonator guitar somewhat like a Dobro, played with a spark plug wrench through an Ibanez TS-9 overdrive pedal and a Dunlop Dyna comp compressor.

PAIN KILLERS - STAND UP NY

January 16, 2020 - New York

Got the winter blues? You've been prescribed PAIN KILLERS! A unique comedy show featuring comics who have either worked in or contributed to healthcare. With Greg Stone, Mike Lee, Sara Cooper, Rich Happel, Amy Cardinale, Carly Montag, Andrew Harms, and Sabri Aziz.

Nick Collins Quintet - Fat Cat

January 16, 2020 - New York

Nick Collins Quintet

Corcoran Holt Group - Fat Cat

January 16, 2020 - New York

Corcoran Holt Group

Next Best Thing: Happy Hour - The Greene Space

January 16, 2020 - New York

Enjoy the cheapest drinks in SoHo in this happy hour open to all. Featuring a live DJ set by Donwill along with our favorite wine and beer picks.Then stick around for Next Best Thing, our brand new variety show where anything goes.If you stay for the show at 7pm (and you totally should!) tickets are required. Learn more and grab those tickets here!

Cafe Bohemia Jazz Quartet w/ Jon-Erik Kellso - Cafe Bohemia

January 16, 2020 - New York

2 sets, 8PM and 10PM.Visit Eventbrite for early and late show tickets.Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso has been leading The EarRegulars featuring guitarist Matt Munisteri and various guest artists at the Ear Inn on Sunday nights since 2007. On Mondays and Tuesdays Jon plays with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks at Iguana on West 54th Street. Aside from these steadies, Jon can also be seen performing at all the great NYC venues, including Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Birdland, the Blue Note, the Iridium, the Jazz Standard, Small's, etc.Jon-Erik can be heard on several television and movie soundtracks, including Ghost World, "The Aviator," "The Good Shepherd," "Bessie" and "Mildred Pierce" with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. He can be seen and heard in "Revolutionary Road," and in the HBO series, "Boardwalk Empire," for which the Nighthawks won a Grammy.Jon is on well over 100 CDs, including several CDs as a leader and three with his mentor Ruby Braff. The eponymously titled CD, "The EarRegulars" was recorded in Berlin in 2014, and Jon-Erik Kellso and The EarRegulars "In the Land of Beginning Again" was recorded in New Orleans in 2015.

PDG - Jules Bistro

January 16, 2020 - New York

Norman Pors is a seasoned veteran of the Jazz music scene performing throughout the New York City area. He performs regularly as a sideman, leader and musical director for a variety of bands and performances.He's a master arranger. Norm's breathes new life into Jazz and R&B standards.

Gerald Cleaver Group - SmallsLIVE

January 16, 2020 - New York

Gerald Cleaver

Ameen Saleem Group - SmallsLIVE

January 16, 2020 - New York

Ameen Saleem

Malick Koly After Hours - SmallsLIVE

January 16, 2020 - New York

Malick Koly is a rapidly up-and-coming young jazz drummer and composer working in the vibrant New York City scene. He was born in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire and spent

The Adicts - Gramercy Theatre

January 16, 2020 - New York

Age Restriction: 16+ Unless Accompanied by a Guardian

Theater Resources Unlimited January Panel Discussion - New Year, New Rules: The Updated Equity Agreements and Contracts - Polaris North Theatre

January 16, 2020 - New York

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU)presents theJanuary Panel,New Year, New Rules: The Updated Equity Agreements and Contracts,on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30pm (doors at 7pm) at Polaris North Theater, 245 W. 29th Street, 4thfloor, NYC.E-mailTRUStaff1@gmail.comor register online athttps://truonline.org/events/new-year-new-rules/.Equity is constantly evolving in an effort to serve their members fairly, and also keep up with the realities of the business. There have been some recent new understandings that have come to light, as well as some new interpretations of existing rules, and all of it will impact the way we approach early development of new work. This panel will help us learn about the new Equity development contracts: Tier 1, 2 & 3. What do they mean? How do they replace the previous terms "Workshop," "Laboratory," and other developmental contracts? Equity is changing their rules, and every producer needs to be up to speed on what the new rules are.Panelists to include general managerEvan Bernardinof Evan Bernardin Productions (National Tours ofMillion Dollar Quartet,Charlie Brown Christmas Live; Off BroadwayAfterglow,Must,Diaspora,CountingSheep... (read more)

Astrid Schween, Cello | Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital Series - The Juilliard School

January 16, 2020 - New York

Cellist Astrid Schween of the Juilliard String Quartet performs in the Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital Series. DEBUSSY Sonata for Cello and PianoBRITTEN Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op. 65FRANCK Sonata in A Major for Cello and Piano

Sasha Scolnik-Brower, Conducting - The Juilliard School

January 16, 2020 - New York

Sasha Scolnik-Brower, Conducting

Japans Indo-Pacific Strategy in the Emerging U.S.-China Rivalry - Japan Society

January 16, 2020 - New York

Japan has been initiating the Open and Free Indo-Pacific Strategy (FOIP) in the time of U.S.-China rivalry. While the U.S. is an indispensable ally with whom Japan shares core values and vital strategic interests, China has been Japans largest trading partner for a decade. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. government has presented a tougher stance towards China. In this lecture, Professor Yuichi Hosoya discusses Japans foreign policy under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, particularly Tokyos views on the growing U.S.-China rivalry.For more information, please contact the Business and Policy Program at 212-715-1208 or email register@japansociety.org.

Les Goodson Jazz Band - Paris Blues

Through January 16, 2020 - New York

Les Goodson Jazz Band

Subway Silent Disco! - Overlook

January 17, 2020 - New York

Its the New Year! Time to put that New Years resolution to good use. Wanna meet new people? Check! Wanna try new things? Check! Wanna have a dance party on the NYC Subway wearing light up headphones? Waitwhat?Thats right! Wearing headphones playing two channels of non-stop party music, we go underground as we hit several iconic NYC subway platforms and terminals, as well as bars! Unlike your normal subway ride, your Party Tour Guide/Emcee will not only teach you about the NYC subway system, but have you doing some crazy things to surprise the unsuspecting passengers and onlookers.Its one night thatll have you saying, OMG, did we just do that?!Check-in location: Overlook BarCheck-in time: 7:00-7:45pm // Leave at 8:00pm*Party ends at Overlook BarTwo channels of music:Green Channel: Top 40 Dance HitsBlue Channel: 90s, 2k Throwbacks, Hip-HopYour experience includes: A pair of Quiet Events headphones An experienced tour guide/emcee Glow in the dark gear Fun NYC facts to tell your friends!Special Notes: 21+ to party Limited tickets so act fast! Comfortable shoes are recommendedWhat youll need: Metrocard with at least tw... (read more)

Lucky Cheng's Drag Cabaret, Restaurant & Bar Presents: Vivacious - Stage 48

January 17, 2020 - New York

Please join us on Friday, January 17th when NYC Nightlife Legend and star of RuPaul's Drag Race, Vivacious is our special guest performer!Doors and Bar open at 6:30 PM7 PM Drag Dinner seating featuring a three course prix fixe menu created by Celebrity Executive Chef, Saul Montiel.Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelorette, Girls Night Out, RuPaul's Drag Race Fan, or entertain out of town guests!Stay after the Drag Dinner Show for our After Dinner Dance with DJ Loki Jojo!Please visit our website for more information.Ticket button will take you to our online reservations page. Guest check will be presented at the end of the Dinner Show. We do not charge a deposit for reservations.

Joe Barna Band - Fat Cat

January 17, 2020 - New York

Joe Barna Band

The Supreme Queens - Fat Cat

January 17, 2020 - New York

The Supreme Queens

David Weiss & Point of Departure - Fat Cat

January 17, 2020 - New York

David Weiss & Point of Departure

After Hours hosted by Yoshi Waki - Fat Cat

January 17, 2020 - New York

After Hours hosted by Yoshi Waki

Bohemia After Dark Jazz Jam Fridays 12am 3am Led by the Bohemia Allstars - Cafe Bohemia

January 17, 2020 - New York

The Jam Session Fridays at the Cafe Bohemia DONATIONS Late night Jam Sessions - All Jazz Musicians Welcome! 12AM - 3AM House Band: The Bohemia Allstars led by Kyle Poole Sponsored in

Green Is Beautiful: Scott Sharrard and Friends play the music of Grant Green - Cafe Bohemia

January 17, 2020 - New York

2 sets, 8PM and 10PM.Visit Eventbrite for early and late show tickets.About Scott SharrardScott Sharrard is an American musical artist widely known as the lead guitarist and musical director of the Gregg Allman Band. A prolific songwriter and talented singer, he has also released several soul-influenced albums of his ownScott Sharrard started playing lead guitar and singing in the Gregg Allman Band in 2008 after auditioning by sitting in with the Allman Brothers Band at a show in Camden, New Jersey. Two of Scott's original songs have been performed by the Gregg Allman Band, "Endless Road" and "Love Like Kerosene". With Gregg Allman, in 2017 Sharrard co-wrote the song "My Only True Friend", the first track of Allman's last and posthumously issued studio album Southern Blood. It was also issued as a single. Sharrard wrote the song in the voice of Gregg's late brother, Duane Allman, as if speaking to him.About Grant GreenGrant Green (June 6, 1935 January 31, 1979)[1] was an American jazz guitarist and composer.Recording prolifically and mainly for Blue Note Records as both leader and sideman, Green performed in the hard bop, soul jazz, bebop, and Latin-ting... (read more)

Jay Collins - Jules Bistro

January 17, 2020 - New York

"Jazz is a huge part of what I learned about music, but it's just a small piece of what I do," says singer-songwriter, saxophonist, flautist, pianist and bandleader Jay Collins. With his Kings County Band, Collins mixes up blues, Afro-Cuban rhythms and classic soul into a modern patchwork of root-bound sound.

Matthew Rotker-Lynn Trio - KGB Bar

January 17, 2020 - New York

Matthew Rotker-Lynn Trio

Kenny Davis Group - SmallsLIVE

January 17, 2020 - New York

Kenny Davis

Jean Michel Pilc Trio - SmallsLIVE

January 17, 2020 - New York

Jean-Michel PilcJerad LippiSam Minaie

Down to Eartha - Dwyer Cultural Center

January 17, 2020 - New York

In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyist for a group of young activists called the Rebels With A Cause. During this time, Miss Kitt was then invited to the White House by Lady Bird Johnson to partake in a women's luncheon to discuss the issue of the rising crime rates in America. At the luncheon however, when Eartha stood up and expressed her views, stating that the increase in crime was mostly due to Americas involvement in the Vietnam War, Lady Bird Johnson was personally insulted by the comment and shortly after, by order of President Lyndon Johnson, Eartha Kitt was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years! DOWN TO EARTHA is a one woman show written and performed by Dierdra McDowell, and directed by Marishka S. Phillips. In one act filled with drama and music, this play explores Eartha Kitts personal re-encounter of that fateful day in detail. It also delves into her personal journey back to her power and freedom. Stemming from a life ridden with years of child abuse, Earthas personal journey proves to be at times a nightmare of a hurdle! It is one that could... (read more)

Marshall Kearse, Trumpet - The Juilliard School

January 17, 2020 - New York

Marshall Kearse, Trumpet

Max Tan, Violin - The Juilliard School

January 17, 2020 - New York

Max Tan, Violin

Kate Liu, Piano - The Juilliard School

January 17, 2020 - New York

ROBERT SCHUMANN Arabeske in C major, op. 18ROBERT SCHUMANN Fantasie in C major, op. 17JOHANNES BRAHMS Piano Sonata no. 3 in F minor, op. 5

Tyrone Govan and Top Secret R&B Band - Paris Blues

Through January 17, 2020 - New York

Tyrone Govan and Top Secret R&B Band

The J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions - Grand Central Terminal - Vanderbilt Hall

Through January 17, 2020 - New York

A "Grand Slam" of squash. One of the world's top professional championships for men and women taking place for the 23rd year on a glass court in Vanderbilt Hall, surrounded by 450 reserved seats on three sides and free-standing room at the front wall. Tickets are on sale now.

Katra Lounge Saturday MLK Weekend Brunch & Day Party - Katra Lounge

January 18, 2020 - NEW YORK

Saturday January 18th, 2020 All Day Series MLK Weekend Brunch & Day Party Katra Lounge located at 217 Bowery Rivington & Prince St.Doors Open @ 2pm-10pmPricing:Everyone FREE on the Gametight Guestlist on with pass until 5pm, reduced after with Gametight Guestlist passBrunch Specials:$45 Prix Fixed Brunch Menu w/ 2 Hour Bottomless Mimosas & Bellinis until 6pm.2 for 1 Top Shelf Drink Specials for Everyone until 4pm.Flavored Hookah is available All Day & Night.For more information/ table reservations on Katra Lounge Saturday MLK Weekend Brunch & Day Party birthday or guestlist call 3475920300 or log onto Gametightny.com

Watson Adventures Wizard School Scavenger Hunt for Harry Potter Fans - Metropolitan Museum of Art

January 18, 2020 - New York

Young wizards will enjoy a trip to the Metropolitan Museum, in search of art that echoes characters and enchanted objects in the Harry Potter books. You'll track down serpents, Dumbledore look-alikes, and figures as scary as any Death Eater. The hunt is not an addition to or variation on Harrys adventures, but instead references to the books will provide a surprising bridge to many strange and wonderful works of art. Kids must be accompanied by an adult, but all-adult teams can compete separately. For ages 10 and up. Price includes museum admission. Advance purchase is required.

Lucky Cheng's Drag Cabaret Presents: Marti Gould Cummings - Stage 48

January 18, 2020 - New York

Please join us on Saturday, January 18th when star of the TV show SHADE: Queens of NYC, Marti Gould Cummings is our special guest star!Doors and Bar open at 6:30 PM7 PM Drag Dinner seating featuring a three course prix fixe menu created by Celebrity Executive Chef, Saul Montiel.Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelorette, Girls Night Out, RuPaul's Drag Race Fan, the New Year, or entertain out of town guests!Music by DJ Loki Jojo.Please visit our website for more information.Ticket button will take you to our online reservations page. Guest check will be presented at the end of the Dinner Show. We do not charge a deposit for reservations.

Mean Flo Green - Fat Cat

January 18, 2020 - New York

Mean Flo Green

After Hours hosted by Greg Glassman - Fat Cat

January 18, 2020 - New York

After Hours hosted by Greg Glassman

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen W Special Guests TBD - Gramercy Theatre

January 18, 2020 - New York

Steve Leonard's Flight of Fancy, DJ Alex KayneTHE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the penultimate Queen experience.

Feelin Irie Brunch - Jules Bistro

January 18, 2020 - New York

Feelin IRIE means Feeling Good.. That's what I'm about .. making you feel good at your next Party, or event whatever it is , wherever.. Feelin Irie is a One man to 3 man band. Beach Island music at its core.. right from the Islands of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and even some Buffet for all you parrot heads. We play steeldrums or what we call PAN, along Hawaiian Ukelele, World Music instruments from: India, Africa , SE Asia,. Because its a Small World Afterall"

Marianne Solivan - Jules Bistro

January 18, 2020 - New York

Quickly becoming one of the most buzzed about jazz singers on the New York scene, Marianne Solivan does not remember an "ah-ha" moment that brought her to the music she has devoted herself to: "I don't recall having a big moment that made me like jazz. I just dug it." It is that same simplicity of statement with its intrinsic honesty that characterizes Solivan's style. The infallible swing of Ella, the daring of Betty Carter, the matter-of factness of Carmen McCraeThey can all be found in the voice of Marianne Solivan, whom trumpeter Jeremy Pelt has called "the modern-day paradigm to which all singers should aspire

Watson Adventures Met Madness Scavenger Hunt - Metropolitan Museum of Art

January 18, 2020 - New York

Join Watson Adventures on a unique scavenger hunt for adults! Discover the weird and wacky side of art on an unforgettable tour of the best of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Youll discover some of the most startling and humorous works in galleries you never knew existed. Highlights include the Egyptian Temple of Dendur, a tranquil Chinese garden, ancient animal mummies, a saints tooth, an incontinent Cupid and a medieval Mick Jagger. A smartphone is required for each team to participate on this hunt. Price includes museum admission. Advance purchase is required.

Down to Eartha - Dwyer Cultural Center

January 18, 2020 - New York

In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyist for a group of young activists called the Rebels With A Cause. During this time, Miss Kitt was then invited to the White House by Lady Bird Johnson to partake in a women's luncheon to discuss the issue of the rising crime rates in America. At the luncheon however, when Eartha stood up and expressed her views, stating that the increase in crime was mostly due to Americas involvement in the Vietnam War, Lady Bird Johnson was personally insulted by the comment and shortly after, by order of President Lyndon Johnson, Eartha Kitt was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years! DOWN TO EARTHA is a one woman show written and performed by Dierdra McDowell, and directed by Marishka S. Phillips. In one act filled with drama and music, this play explores Eartha Kitts personal re-encounter of that fateful day in detail. It also delves into her personal journey back to her power and freedom. Stemming from a life ridden with years of child abuse, Earthas personal journey proves to be at times a nightmare of a hurdle! It is one that could... (read more)

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen W Special Guests TBD - Gramercy Theatre

January 18, 2020 - New York

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen W Special Guests TBD

Peter Maness and the Master Keys - Cafe Bohemia

January 18, 2020 - New York

2 sets, 8PM and 10PM.Peter Maness & the Master Keys music is the perfect blend of cool sophistication and rootsy soul.Specializing in American jazz and blues from the 30s through 60s (with a dash of rock n roll thrown into the mix),Peter Maness & the Master Keys pay homage to an earlier era of live music when real musicians played real instruments with finesse and feeling to connect to the audience. Their fun and classic vibe is at once throwback and timely and has brought them to a range of venues from the chic downtown jazz cellar, The Django and edgy Sleep no More, to Sotheby's and Yale Club in the Upper East Side. With three horns (trumpet, tenor sax, baritone sax) and a robust rhythm section (keys, guitar, upright bass, drums), you might even call them a little big band.

Kenny Davis Group - SmallsLIVE

January 18, 2020 - New York

Kenny Davis

Jean Michel Pilc Trio - SmallsLIVE

January 18, 2020 - New York

Jean-Michel PilcJerad LippiSam Minaie

Books & Baubles - Jane Gordon Studio

January 18, 2020 - New York

The Seeing Place is honoring its upcoming production of ANIMAL FARM by hosting a once in a lifetime event: BOOKS & BAUBLES, in a beautiful studio overlooking Central Park and Columbus Circle. This unique sale will allow you to get gently used books for just $3-$5 and jewelry from famed designer Jane Gordon (www.JaneGordon.com). Proceeds will go to support TSP's theatrical presentation of George Orwell's famous story, adapted by Brandon Walker. Books available will include plays, biographies, books on psychology and business, classic novels and more. Event will include improvised entertainment, with "dramatic readings" of books available for sale. LOCATION: Jane Gordon's Studio240 Central Park South, Studio 11MNew York, NY 10019TIME:1pm-8pmCOST: Free to attend (ticket required.) Individual books will be $3 for paperback, $5 for hardcover, or $20 for a bag of books. Jewelry will be offered at a competitive rate. Mimosas will be served for just $5 each, or receive a free mimosa when you buy a bag of books or any piece of jewelry.

Pre-College Youth Chorus - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Pre-College Youth Chorus

Katelyn Moon, Violin - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Katelyn Moon, Violin

Alexis Chae, Viola - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Alexis Chae, Viola

George Wolfe-McGuire, Cello - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

George Wolfe-McGuire, Cello

Map Student Recital | Clarinet - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Juilliard's Music Advancement Program (MAP) educates music students ages 8 to 18 on Saturdays. See their series of free student recitals throughout the year!

Heechan Alex Ku, Cello - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Heechan Alex Ku, Cello

Aleea Elaine Powell, Soprano - The Juilliard School

January 18, 2020 - New York

Aleea Elaine Powell, Soprano

Shabbat Shalom, Welcome Home to R&R - FREE Family Fun on Shabbat, Saturday, January 18th - MLK DAY @ Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan - Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

January 18, 2020 - New York

Shabbat Shalom, Welcome Home to R&R - FREE Family Fun on Shabbat, Saturday, January 18th - MLK DAY @ Marlene Meyerson JCC ManhattanCinematters: NY Social Justice Film Festival R&RIn the spirit of Dr. Kings legacy, our goal is to promote social action that leads to positive change in our society and beyond. This is an amazing opportunity to experience the Cinematters festival as a family and community. Suitable for adults and children, this day will include films and artists, storytelling, the Peace of Heart Choir, social justice text study, art, yoga, musical performances, discussions, panels, open play, and more.Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate the 7th floor renovation. Join the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Saturday, January 18th from 2 to 5 p.m. for our free R&R Shabbat afternoon -- an incredible alternative to the typical New York Saturday! All are welcome for guaranteed family fun with our community, with lots of entertainment and delicious, nutritious snacks.Other Programs will include: Rooftop Playground (weather permitting); Craftivist Corner: Knitting Hats For The Homeless; Schmooze On The News With Jenna Hellmuth and more!R&R is f... (read more)

Prototype Festival: Blood Moon - Baruch Performing Arts Center

Through January 18, 2020 - New York

In this taut, poetic, opera-theatre work, three characters reckon with the past on the night of a full moon: a nephew who returns to the mountain-top where he left his aunt to die forty years earlier, the ghost of the aunt he abandoned, and the moon that presides over this night of reckoning. Choreography, puppetry and a taiko-infused score collide in this story of joy, regret, and atonement. Inspired by a Noh play, Composed by Garrett Fisher (A strong, unified and strikingly individual utterance of unambiguous beauty. The New York Times), libretto by Ellen McLaughlin, and directed by Rachel Dickstein.Produced and commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects, co-presented by PROTOTYPE and BPAC in promotional partnership with Japan Society.

New Balance Games - Armory New Balance Track & Field Center

Through January 18, 2020 - New York

FOR: High School/Youth track & field athletes.Ticket prices: Reserved seating on Saturday, $20-$30; General Admission on Friday and Saturday, $12 for adults; $5 for students and children under 3 feet, 6 inches no charge.For Further information, go to www.armorytrack.com.

Nicole Glover - Smoke Jazz and Supper Club

January 19, 2020 - New York

Nicole Glover

Liverpool vs. Manchester United Premier League - 11th St. Bar

January 19, 2020 - New York

Doors open at 10:00am for card carrying LFCNY members and at 10:30am for the general public. No Reservations. First come, first served up to 125 people. No children under 21 without a parent. Liverpool NY Merchandise available during the match.

Sunday Irish Seisin - 11th St. Bar

January 19, 2020 - New York

Sunday night is our Traditional Irish Seisin. It is one of the longest running seisins in NYC. Tony DeMarco and Eamon O'Leary are joined by some of the best trad players from around the world. They have recently been the subject of an article in the NY Times and also appeared on "Live From Here" with Chris Thile on NPR. The tunes start at 10 pm and go till really really late!

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Celebrates the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

January 19, 2020 - New York

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will pay tribute to groundbreaking pastor, activist and humanitarian The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special Choral Eucharist service, including a sermon by Cathedral Poet in Residence Emerita Marilyn Nelson, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street). Following the service, all are invited to participate in a Spirituals SING led by Alice Parker, choral conductor, educator, and Artistic Director of Melodious Accord.The Choral Eucharist service, in commemoration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s life and legacy of activism on behalf of African American civil liberties, will include readings from his speeches and other writings, as well as musical selections curated by Director of Music Kent Tritle. Marilyn Nelson, who served as Cathedral Poet in Residence from 2010 2019, has won numerous awards for her books of poetry for adults and young readers, many of which explore and celebrate African American history and culture. Her many prizes and accolades include the Poetry Society of Americas highest award, the Frost Medal, for ... (read more)

Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band - Fat Cat

January 19, 2020 - New York

Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band

Brandon Lee Band - Fat Cat

January 19, 2020 - New York

Brandon Lee Band

After Hours hosted by The Program of Deprogramming - Fat Cat

January 19, 2020 - New York

After Hours hosted by The Program of Deprogramming

Down to Eartha - Dwyer Cultural Center

January 19, 2020 - New York

In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyist for a group of young activists called the Rebels With A Cause. During this time, Miss Kitt was then invited to the White House by Lady Bird Johnson to partake in a women's luncheon to discuss the issue of the rising crime rates in America. At the luncheon however, when Eartha stood up and expressed her views, stating that the increase in crime was mostly due to Americas involvement in the Vietnam War, Lady Bird Johnson was personally insulted by the comment and shortly after, by order of President Lyndon Johnson, Eartha Kitt was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years! DOWN TO EARTHA is a one woman show written and performed by Dierdra McDowell, and directed by Marishka S. Phillips. In one act filled with drama and music, this play explores Eartha Kitts personal re-encounter of that fateful day in detail. It also delves into her personal journey back to her power and freedom. Stemming from a life ridden with years of child abuse, Earthas personal journey proves to be at times a nightmare of a hurdle! It is one that could... (read more)

Jeff "Tain" Watts Birthday Bash with "Fat Boy Kanootch" (Late Show) - Cafe Bohemia

January 19, 2020 - New York

Jeff "Tain" Watts is celebrating his 60th birthday at the Cafe Bohemia with special guests "Fat Boy Kanootch"!About Jeff "Tain" Watts:Jeff Watts, the drummer they call "Tain," spent his formative years with Wynton and Branford Marsalis, and his compositional skills now command equal attention, earning Watts a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017.Jeff initially majored in classical percussion at Pittsburgh's Duquesne University, where he was primarily a timpanist, followed by enrollment at the Berklee School of Music. Jeff joined the Wynton Marsalis Quartet in 1981 and proceeded to win three Grammy Awards with the ensemble: Black Codes From The Underground, J Mood and Marsalis Standard Time. Watts left Wynton Marsalis in 1988. After working with George Benson, McCoy Tyner and Harry Connick. Jr. (winning Grammy for the When Harry Met Sally soundtrack) he joined the Branford Marsalis Quartet in 1989, winning Grammy's for I Heard You Twice the First Time and Contemporary Jazz.In the film and television industry Jeff has appeared as both a musician on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and as an actor, Rhythm Jones in Spike Lees "Mo Better Blues". Jeff joined Kenny Garrett's band af... (read more)

Jeff "Tain" Watts Trio 60th Birthday Bash! (Early Show) - Cafe Bohemia

January 19, 2020 - New York

Jeff "Tain" Watts spent his formative years with Wynton and Branford Marsalis and is now celebrating his 60th birthday at the Cafe Bohemia!Jeff Watts, the drummer they call "Tain," spent his formative years with Wynton and Branford Marsalis, and his compositional skills now command equal attention, earning Watts a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017.Jeff initially majored in classical percussion at Pittsburgh's Duquesne University, where he was primarily a timpanist, followed by enrollment at the Berklee School of Music. Jeff joined the Wynton Marsalis Quartet in 1981 and proceeded to win three Grammy Awards with the ensemble: Black Codes From The Underground, J Mood and Marsalis Standard Time. Watts left Wynton Marsalis in 1988. After working with George Benson, McCoy Tyner and Harry Connick. Jr. (winning Grammy for the When Harry Met Sally soundtrack) he joined the Branford Marsalis Quartet in 1989, winning Grammy's for I Heard You Twice the First Time and Contemporary Jazz.In the film and television industry Jeff has appeared as both a musician on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and as an actor, Rhythm Jones in Spike Lees "Mo Better Blues". Jeff joined Kenny Garrett's band... (read more)

69th Street Band - Paris Blues

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

69th Street Band

New Year's Eve Stand Up Comedy Show in Times Square at Broadway Comedy Club - Broadway Comedy Club

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

All star stand up comedians live at the Broadway Comedy Club in the heart of Hell's Kitchen in Times Square! Broadway Comedy Club presents a lineup full of our Top Headliners. These are the best comedians from New York City with special guests from all across the country. You've seen them on MTV, HBO, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, The Daily Show, Last Comic Standing and more!Requirements :16 and over or 13+ with parentsTwo drink minimumIndividual comedian appearances subject to change without noticeAll tickets include party favors and a single glass of champagne at midnight (Does not count towards 2 Drink Minimum)ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Desi Saturdays - Stage 48

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

Each & Every Saturday Night, come experience the Glamour & Glitz of Bollywood as you Mix, Mingle and Dance at New York City's Hottest Saturday Night DesiParty @ Stage48.Desi Saturdays is one high society DesiParty. Wow factor everywhere. Beautiful people, beautiful venue, beautiful ambiance, and did we mention beautiful people? High energy, amazing music and a packed house are just some of the traits of what you would expect at this weekly Bollywood party.This event is the talk of the town amongst young socialites. It's so exclusive it only takes place on Saturday Nights, and don't even try to dress down, because it is almost impossible to get in, but more importantly you would feel so out of place. So don your best, and you may just be lucky enough to party out on Saturdays Nights at Stage48!!

CARTOGRAPHY - New Victory Theater

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

Inflatable rafts on the Mediterranean. Dark holds of cargo trucks. Family photos hidden carefully in a backpack. Hear the stories of young refugees when CARTOGRAPHY asks what part we play in the lives of young people who set out into the unsure waters of their futures. In this multimedia theatrical work, witness a world alive with movement and migration as the effects of climate change, war and poverty give shape to where we have come from and where we are going.CARTOGRAPHY has a running time of 60 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for ages 10 and up.Performance dates and times:Friday, Jan. 10 at 7pmSaturday, Jan. 11 at 2pm / 7pmSunday, Jan. 12 at 3pmSaturday, Jan. 18 at 2pm / 7pm*Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3pm*sign-interpreted performance

NYC Penthouse Silent Disco - 230 Fifth

Through January 19, 2020 - New York

Were back at everyones favorite venue, 230 5th, for an amazing night of dancing, drinking, and fun! This upscale venue is ideal for your next birthday party or girls night out. We'll we rocking out on the 20th floor penthouse with our 3 live DJ's playing a bit of everything for everyone.Your 3 live DJ's are spinning all night:DJ 1 (Green): Top 40 Dance HitsDJ 2 (Red): 80s, 90s & 2K ThrowbacksDJ 3 (Blue): Hip Hop/R&BYour Experience Includes: A pair of Quiet Events Headphones Glow in the dark gear 3 live DJs battling for your attention Rooftop beer garden accessSpecial notes: 21+ Rain or Shine Dress code: No athletic wear (sneakers, baseball caps, yoga pants, etc.); no baggy or destroyed jeansWhat to bring: Valid ID You MUST have a credit or debit card for the check-in process. If the headphones are NOT returned, there will be a $100 charge to your credit or debit card after the event. No need to print your ticket, just show the code on your phone or they will have your name at the door.How it works:With your pair of Quiet Events headphones you can adjust the volume and choose between our three DJs with the flick of a sw... (read more)

The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour - Radio City Music Hall

Through January 19, 2020 -

Impractical Jokers aka The Tenderloins are Returning with New Show for More LaughsAfter selling out Radio City Music Hall with lightning speed in 2016, the comedy troupe is excited to return to the iconic venue in their home state of New York."It's hard to make us speechless, but every time we perform at Radio City the crowd is unlike any other and we can never find the words to express how much the venue means to us," said The Tenderloins. "We couldn't be more pumped to return to Radio City in 2020 and know it will be an unforgettable moment."The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its eighth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks. In addition to the top-rated television show, the group wrapped their first feature film in 2019 and are also debuting a new TV show - TBS's "The Misery Index" hosted by J... (read more)

Melvin Vines & The Harlem Jazz Machine - Paris Blues

Through January 20, 2020 - New York

Melvin Vines & The Harlem Jazz Machine

10 Times Square: New York Fashion Rediscovered 1982-1997 - ZAZ10TS

Through January 20, 2020 - New York

An extraordinary collection of long-lost 1980s-1990s fashion photographs found on a New York City sidewalk. Opening during New York Fashion Week, the exhibition showcases the history of fashion in New York. Presented in the lobby gallery of the iconic building that served as home to some of the most prominent designers in NY, the exhibition features captivating runway images of the fashion stars and supermodels of the era, including Anna Sui, Donna Karan, Liz Claiborne, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Perry Ellis, Isaac Mizrahi, Anne Klein, Geoffrey Beene, Adrienne Vittadini, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen and more. Photograph by Kishimitsu Hada from the collection of Yuriko Tomita

New York Fashion Rediscovered 1982-1997 - 10 Times Square

Through January 20, 2020 - New York

An extraordinary collection of 1980s-1990s fashion slides found on a New York City sidewalk makes its way back to the Fashion District in a new photographic exhibition 10 Times Square: New York Fashion Rediscovered 1982-1997. Presented in the lobby gallery at 10 Times Square, also known as 1441 Broadway, former home to some of the most prominent designers in New York, the exhibition features captivating runway images of top fashion designers and supermodels from the 1980s and 1990s.

Anna Walinska: Return to the Riverside - The Master Gallery

Through January 25, 2020 - New York

ArtistAnna Walinksa (1906-1997) had a strong connection to Manhattan's Upper West Side.She worked asa teaching artist-in-residence at the Riverside Museum (then located at the Masters Apartment,a landmark 27-storyArt Deco skyscraper at 310 Riverside Drive) and exhibited frequently there from 1954 to 1971, joining other prominent artistslike Louise Nevelson, Jasper Johns, and Barnett Newman. Work from Walinska's studio residence at The Masters has now circled back to the neighborhood in the exhibitAnna Walinska: Return to the Riverside,on view through January 25, 2020.

New Yiddish Rep presents "The Labor of Life" by Hanoch Levin - New Yiddish Rep's Cyrus and Rose Feldman Studio Theater, 315 W. 39 Street, 9th floor, NYC 10018

Through January 26, 2020 - New York

This comedy, originally written in Hebrew, will be performed in Yiddish with projected English surtitles. It is a funny and very sad play of the missed opportunities, compromises and disillusionments demanded by the "labor of life." Originally presented at Israel's HaBima in June, 1989, it stands out among contemporary writings for its sardonic resonance to Israelis and Jews worldwide. This absurdist masterpiece is profound in its original Hebrew and very good in English, but it's really funny in Yiddish. COMPLETE INFO: www.jsnyc.com/season/labor_life.htm

Dj Classes for Kids 7-10 Years Old - Rock And Sould DJ Equipment & Records

Through January 28, 2020 - New York

Hands-On DJ Classes & Private Lessons in NYCWhether you're just starting out, or you're an accomplished DJ looking to take your skills to the next level, Rock and Soul's NYC DJ school is the place to make it happen. We offer group classes as well as one-on-one private lessons, with curriculums tailor-made to every skill level and aspiration.We offer beginners classes up to advanced classes, as well as specialized programs like advanced scratching, Ableton Live, DJ classes for kids, and more. Our instructors are highly experienced DJs and more importantly, they love to teach.The smallest DJ classes in NYC!A lot of DJ schools put you in a class with 15 or more other students. Not Rock and Soul. We cap our classes at just 5 students.That means:more funmore hands-on-experiencemore one-on-one time with your instructoran experience that's personalized to your interestsThe best value anywhere.In addition to being affordably priced, Rock and Soul students get a 15% student discount on all DJ equipment, sound equipment and gear for the duration of your classes! If you're planning on buying equipment this can add up to significant savings and help offset the c... (read more)

Frankenstein (musical) - St. Luke's theatre

Through January 28, 2020 - New York

Frankenstein, is a new musical, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota based on Mary Shelley's novel, and directed by Clint Hromsco. It is a two-act sweeping, romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. It has been running Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for over 2 years!Published in 1818, Mary Shelleys Frankenstein has celebrated its bicentennial year, and this musical honors its source material. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, Victor grants none to his creation. Frankenstein has been extended into 2019 and continues to play Mondays at 7 PM, Off-Broadway at St. Lukes Theatre in the heart of the theatre district. It is an open run, and tickets through Jan 28, 2020 are on sale now. (There is no performance on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, Monday Dec. 31.)

Renowned Artist Edward Beckett At Walter Wickiser Gallery - Walter Wickiser Gallery

Through January 29, 2020 - New York

Renowned Artist Edward Beckett Will Debut At New York City's Walter Wickiser Gallery In January 2020New York, NY - The Walter Wickiser Gallery (210 11th Ave #303) in New York City will present an exhibition of works from the late 1990s to the present by Los Angeles-based artist Edward Beckett in January 2020.Eleven monotypes and paintings have been selected, themed around the artist's career-long exploration of two themes: the intersection of art and music he has described as Visual Song and Questioning Time.The show will run from January 4 - January 29, 2020 with an opening reception on Thursday, January 9 (6-8 pm), at the gallery in Chelsea's historic Fine Art Building.Beckett, a symbolic expressionist, has described his as work as "depicting the unseen elements of communication. These (spoken, unspoken, musical) elements include communication between one's self and another, our community, our world, our fears, loves and ambitions; and between our perceptions and influencing factors."Beckett renders these subjects through four mediums - primarily printmaking, but also through ceramic sculpture, painting and iconography. His process uses a repetitive symbolic a... (read more)

Exhibition: In the Company of Harold Prince - New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Through January 31, 2020 - Manhattan

No one did more to define the American musical today than Harold "Hal" Prince.

Battery Dance Now Accepting Applications for the 39th Annual BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL - Robert F Wagner, Jr Park

Through February 01, 2020 - New York

Battery Danceis now accepting applications for the 39th AnnualBattery Dance Festival, with free performances on August 15-21, 2020. To apply, visithttps://batterydance.org/apply/. The Deadline to apply is February 1, 2020.Established by Battery Dance in 1982 as the Downtown Dance Festival, today the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival. Audiences are traditionally drawn from the large downtown working population and residents, families, tourists, senior citizens and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area. Each year, the Festival attracts a combined audience of over 12,000 people.The Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for both established and emerging dance companies to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum. BDF revels in the panoply of dance that our city offers, with strong emphasis on the inclusion of diverse dance styles and an international roster of performers. American choreographers such as Michelle Dorrance, Robert Battle and Elisa Montehave all presented their works alongside pre-eminent companies from Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the C... (read more)

'Silver & Gold' Holiday Fete - Amsterdam Whitney Gallery

Through February 01, 2020 - New York City

AMSTERDAM WHITNEY GALLERY, 531 West 25th Street- Ground Floor-Chelsea, New York City, is proud to showcase its glittering and glamorous DECEMBER 14, 2019-FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Holiday Extravaganza Exhibition, which is highlighted by its 18th Annual Holiday Fete on Saturday, December 14th. In the spirit of the NYC-Chelsea Holiday Art Season,

Big Apple Circus - Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center

Through February 02, 2020 - New York

An astonishing circus world of wonder! Big Apple Circus at the Damrosch Park, New York, NY. October 12, 2019 - February 2, 2020

Guercino: Virtuoso Draftsman - The Morgan Library & Museum

Through February 02, 2020 - Manhattan

Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino (15911666), was arguably the most interesting and diverse draftsman of the Italian Baroque era, a natural virtuoso who created brilliant drawings in a broad range of media. The Morgan owns more than twenty-five works by the artist, and these are the subject of a focused exhibition, supplemented by a handful of loans from public and private New York collections, to be held at the Morgan in the autumn of 2019. The exhibition will include sheets from all moments of the artist's career. His early awareness of the work of the Carracci in Bologna is documented by figures drawn from everyday life as well as brilliant caricatures; two drawings for Guercino's own drawing manual are further testament to his interest in questions of academic practice. Following his career, a range of preparatory drawings includes studies made in connection with his earliest altarpieces as well as his mature masterpieces, including multiple studies for several projects, allowing the visitor to see Guercino's mind at work as he reconsidered his ideas. The Morgan's holdings also include studies for engravings, as well as highly finished landscape and figure drawing... (read more)

Illusions of the Photographer: Duane Michals at the Morgan - The Morgan Library & Museum

Through February 02, 2020 - Manhattan

Contemplative, confessional, and comedic, the art of Duane Michals exerts an appeal that transcends the conventional audience of photography. Since the early 1960s, Michals has worked past what he sees as the limitations of the camera: he writes in the margins of his prints, creates sequences of images that explore intangible human dilemmas (doubt, mortality, desire), and derives poetic effects from technical errors such as double exposure and motion blur. Illusions of the Photographer combines a full career retrospectivethe first on Michals to be organized by a New York City museumwith an artist's-choice show, as Michals plumbs the Morgan's vaults for treasures both revered and long-forgotten.

Carter Burden Gallery Announces New Exhibitions by Re-Emerging NYC Artists - Carter Burden Gallery

Through February 05, 2020 - New York

Carter Burden Gallery presents three new exhibitions: Reconfigured in the East Gallery featuring Marilyn Church and Basia Goldsmith; Small Disturbances in the West gallery featuring Andrea Lilienthal; and On the Wall featuring Robert Petrick. The reception will be held January 9, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. The exhibition runs from January 9 through February 5, 2020 at 548 West 28th Street in New York City. The gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Marilyn Church presents large acrylic paintings of abstracted figures in Reconfigured. Although she occasionally strays into what seems like total abstraction, the figure has been a continuous theme throughout her career. The impact of the stories of victims and those charged, first fascinated her as a court room artist. A sense of intense emotion resonates in her works. Now, freed from any prescribed boundaries of subject matter, her work is based on improvisation, dream images and intuition. Church explains, In this process of discovery, a narrative eventually emerges however illusive it appears. It is often cloaked in mystery, eroticism, and ambiguity. Church has taught at Pratt Institute an... (read more)

Show Up, Kids! - The Kraine Theatre

Through February 09, 2020 - New York City

Following sold out performances and rave reviews from NYC to Hollywood, Peter Michael Marinos "Show Up, Kids! returns to The Kraine Theater. This interactive, semi-improvised family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic theatrical twist on the traditional kids show. When the main attraction doesnt show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to provide prompts and control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 55-minute laughfest.***** Marino handles the unpredictability of working with children in an improvised environment with great skill and grace, putting on a fantastic performance which my children were talking about long after the show. - Backstage on the FringeThis show is not like any other show. Usually, the kids are just watching things happen, but here, kids are actually part of the show. Pete definitely has a superpower!- Kids News NYCFantastic fun! A one-man whirling dervish of energy, comic timing, physical agility, and out and out hilarity. The kids were absolutely mesmerized! - The Front Row Center****Hilarious! Marino knows what kids find funny. A show of this caliber is... (read more)

Love Me Hug Me Pop Up - Love Me Hug Me

Through February 10, 2020 - New York

Love Me Hug Me is proud to announce a new pop up exhibition, with interactive capabilities, for participants to experience a touching immersive love story. It tells the story of the reoccurrence of a couple whose love memory is gradually stolen by Alzheimers disease. The event will debut in New York City on December 1st at 139 Wooster St, New York, NY 10012. With the aim of appealing to society to cherish the present and seize the memorial moment, Love Me Hug Me emphasizes the significance of Alzheimers disease to the young generation and reminds them to treasure the time that they stay with their loved ones.Love Me Hug Me features 7 rooms and has over 2,500 square feet space. Through the entire exhibition, the participants will begin their journey sitting in Memory Theater to watch a short love film of Modesto and Lolis (the male and female character of the exhibit). They will then depart for Memento Terminal, play in the Twisted Playground, travel through Pink Station or immersed in Secret Galaxy, and find peace in Fading Zone and finally stop at Love Crossroad. Hours of Operation:Sunday-Thursday: 11 am - 7 pmFriday- Saturday: 11 am - 8 pm

TeePublic Popup - Showfields

Through February 15, 2020 - New York

For the first time ever TeePublic is going to have a physical storefront location! Join us for the opening of the TeePublic pop-up shop and come celebrate a place where you can lounge, create, and shop some of your favorite designers' artwork.

17 Minutes - The Barrow Group Mainstage Theatre

Through February 15, 2020 - New York

WORLD PREMIERE17 MinutesBy Scott OrganDirected by Seth BarrishJAN 10 FEB 15Opening Night: January 22, 2020All performances at 7:30pmTBG Mainstage Theatre, 312 West 36 St, NY, NY 10018In the aftermath of a school shooting, Sheriffs Deputy Andy Rubens must come to terms with the choices he made during the tragedy. In Scott Organs spellbinding new play, one mans search for redemption prompts a community to askwhat will we be known for?

NeXa Pilates & Fitness - NeXa Pilates & Fitness

Through February 16, 2020 - New York

NeXa Pilates & Fitness brings together a core of highly experienced, qualified and knowledgeable trainers at the top of their field. The fitness studio offers a wide range of fitness classes and equipment alongside a spa with state-of-the-art showers, an infrared sauna and local cryotherapy. Led by Master Trainer Anna Clark, NeXa Pilates & Fitness offers classically trained Pilates instructors from some of the best schools in NY. Through a well-rounded, whole body approach, an instructors guidance, and your commitment, NeXa Pilates & Fitness can help you achieve the physique you have always wanted.For more information, visit www.nexapilates.com212-803-3323NeXa Pilates & Fitness2273 Broadway, New York, NY, 10024

Yeti, Set, Snow! - Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Through February 23, 2020 - New York

Yeti, Set, Snow! an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation will be making its anticipated return to the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park. Perfect for families with young children, this winter adventure kicks off the holiday season with puppetry and music beginning November 12, 2019 throughout the winter season to February 23, 2020. The production is recommended for families with children ages 3 - 8. Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

Annual Holiday Train Show - New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex & Store

Through February 23, 2020 - New York

Every holiday season, the New York Transit Museum's Grand Central Gallery plays host to a city within a city with the display of a miniature electric railroad running over, through, and beneath some of New York's most magnificent landmarks.

Holiday Express from the Jerni Train Collection - The New-York Historical Society

Through February 23, 2020 - Manhattan

The trains from the Jerni Collection, accompanied by theatrical lighting and an audio soundscape, are a holiday tradition at the New-York Historical Society.

Grandma's Braised Pork - Rolln

Through February 28, 2020 - New York

ROLLN has also launched a winter specialGrandma's Braised Pork, a hand roll with slow-cooked pork for over 8 hours with a blend of warming spices. This menu is taken straight from one of the co-owners Grandma's recipes!

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park - The Lodge by Urbanspace - Bryant Park

Through March 01, 2020 - New York

After its successful debut last year, The Lodge by Urbanspace returns to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park featuring a festive cocktail bar surrounded by a full range of eateries and an outdoor beer garden. The aprs skate-escape will host a mix of returning vendor favorites like The Stackery, and new ones like Ovenly, designed to fulfill the cravings of New Yorkers and visitors alike from morning until night. This cozy winter destination with a dozen new and classic NYC restaurants such as Casa Toscana, The Lodge Bar, The Lodge Biergarten by Stout NYC, Mayhem Smokehouse, Ovenly, Pierogi Boys, S'mores N'more by Renegade, The Stackery, and Two Tablespoons. Beginning in January 2020, head to The Lodge by Urbanspace for live music and other special events. The Lodge by Urbanspace is open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., from October 31, 2019-March 1, 2020. To learn more about The Lodge by Urbanspace, vist: wintervillage.org.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park - Free Skating - Bryant Park

Through March 01, 2020 - New York

Head to the only FREE admission skating rink in NYC between October. 31, 2019 and March 1, 2020 at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park offers high quality rental skates, free skating shows, Broomball pick-up games, Exerskate classes as well as other special events and activities for both children & adults. For more information and the most up to date schedule of events at The Rink during this years Bank of America Winter VIllage at Bryant Park, go to: wintervillage.org.

Paddington Gets in a Jam - Daryl Roth Theater

Through March 06, 2020 - New York

Brought to you by the creators of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show that ate its way through Union Square last year, Paddington Gets in a Jam will make its debut in time for the holidays, on December 13th. Bring kids - or nostalgic adults - to see Paddington making his famous marmalade and of course get into some hysterical trouble.

A Chinatown Odyssey - Pearl River Mart Gallery

Through March 08, 2020 - New York

Through striking illustrations, graphic novel artist Jerry Ma retells the classic Chinese tale of the Monkey King in a modern, urban setting, and takes us on a journey through the Chinatown of his childhood.Join us for the opening reception Jan 18, from 5 to 7pm with delicious Taiwanese bites served by Ho Foods.JERRY MA is a New York-based Taiwanese American graphic artist. Hes the founder of independent comics studio, EPIC PROPORTIONS; the creator of popular graphic T-shirts featuring such Asian American luminaries as Constance Wu, Sandra Oh, and Jeremy Lin (seen sporting Jerrys Constance Wu We Can Do It shirt); and a co-founder of the groundbreaking graphic novel series, SECRET IDENTITIES. Currently at work on his creator-owned graphic novel LEGEND, he also freelances around the world as a graphic designer and illustrator.

Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship With David Bowie - Pangea

Through March 14, 2020 - New York

WHO: RAQUEL CION, described by the New York Times as "half witch... half cabaret performer" and by TONY as an "alt cabaret siren." Director Cynthia Cahill, Musical Director Karl Saint Lucy. WHAT: Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship With David Bowie, a 90-minute cabaret exploring Raquel Cion's soul love for David Bowie's artistry and David Jones' humanity, through personal stories and musical performance, is back at Pangea for a 3-month residency. WHEN:Thursday, January 16Friday, January 17Friday, February 21Saturday, February 22Friday, March 13Saturday, March 14

Homebody: New Prints 2020/Winter - International Print Center New York (IPCNY)

Through March 21, 2020 - New York City

INTERNATIONAL PRINT CENTER NEW YORK (IPCNY) is pleased to present Homebody: New Prints 2020/Winter, an exhibition featuring 31 artists from Australia, Canada, Portugal, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States whose work explores relationships between personal and domestic structures. IPCNYs New Prints Program is a biannual, juried open call for prints and print-based work that captures current voices and issues in contemporary printmaking.Throughout the jurying process, Ariana Barat, Gregory Burnet, Orit Mardkha-Tenzer, and Keris Salmon were collectively drawn to works that played with themes of domesticity and place. Burnet noted his affinity for things we see all the time but maybe become too used to, including landscapes, domestic interiors, furniture, utensils, and even pets.

360 Reality Audio At Sony Square NYC - Sony Square NYC

Through March 31, 2020 - New York

Sony Square NYC invites you to immerse yourself in music from some of your favorite artists through 360 Reality Audio technology. Step inside Sony Square NYCs custom built 360 Reality Audio studio and listen to your favorite tracks like youve never heard them before. Immerse yourself in music from some of your favorite artists like Khalid, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, O.A.R, Chloe x Halle and more.

Exhibition, "Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World, 1950s1980s" - Grey Art Gallery, NYU

Through April 04, 2020 - New York

Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World, 1950s1980s explores the development of abstraction in the Arab world via paintings, sculpture, and works on paper dating from the 1950s through the 1980s. Examining how and why artists investigated the expressive capacities of line, color, and texture, Taking Shape highlights a number of abstract movements that developed in the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asia, as well as the Arab diaspora. Across these regions, individual artists and artist collectives grappled with issues of authenticity, national and regional identity, and the decolonization of culture. Drawn from the collection of the Barjeel Art Foundation based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, the exhibition features nearly 90 works by a diverse group of artists such as Etel Adnan, Shakir Hassan Al Said, Kamal Boullata, Huguette Caland, Ahmed Cherkaoui, Saloua Raouda Choucair, Rachid Korachi, Mohamed Melehi, and Hassan Sharif, among others. On view are works produced by artists from countries including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates. Curated and organized by Suheyla Takesh, Curat... (read more)

Sloomoo Institute - Sloomoo Institute

Through April 18, 2020 - New York

A sensory playground centered around slime, Sloomoo Institute is an artistic universe made to intrigue, delight, and evoke your inner child. Slime encourages wonder and joy, regardless of age. More than a childhood memory or satisfying social media trend, slime has been known to be a source of stress relief and it lets you unleash your imagination. Sloomoo Institute is a limited engagement. We are only open in New York Citys SoHo for nearly six months and then we will pack up and bring our recipe for happiness to another city.So wear comfortable shoes, clothes you dont mind getting messy (tip: wear pants and shirts with sleeves you can easily roll up) and get your ticket to indulge!

Sloomoo Institute - Sloomoo Institute

Through April 18, 2020 - New York

A sensory playground centered around slime, Sloomoo Institute is an artistic universe made to intrigue, delight, and evoke your inner child. Slime encourages wonder and joy, regardless of age. More than a childhood memory or satisfying social media trend, slime has been known to be a source of stress relief and it lets you unleash your imagination. Sloomoo Institute is a limited engagement. We are only open in New York Citys SoHo for nearly six months and then we will pack up and bring our recipe for happiness to another city.So wear comfortable shoes, clothes you dont mind getting messy (tip: wear pants and shirts with sleeves you can easily roll up) and get your ticket to indulge!

High Tea at Elsie Rooftop - Elsie Rooftop

Through April 25, 2020 - New york

Enjoy High Tea in high places at Elsie Rooftop. Every Saturday from 2:00pm - 5:00pm with a special High Tea menu. Featuring tiered sandwich and dessert platters along with specialty boozy hot cocktails.

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) ANIMATO! ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video series - Associated Chamber Music Players

Through May 01, 2020 - New York

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP)ANIMATO!ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video seriesAssociated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces the 2020 season, including the brand-newAnimato!mini-coaching chamber music video series,their annual Worldwide Play-in Weekend, and the third annual Livestream Masterclass.ACMP has commissioned award-winning composerPaul Moravecto compose a new piece for adult amateur players. This commission marks the first step in ACMP's initiatives to make contemporary chamber music more accessible to non-professional musicians. Moravec's new piece for violin or clarinet, cello and piano will be published by Subito Music Corporation and will be available in early 2020."ACMP's 2020 season introduces new initiatives that will deeply enrich the experiences of chamber music players wherever they are," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "Collaborations with professional ensembles to provide video and livestream coaching, and our new commitment to making chamber music by living composers more available are refreshing additions to our contribution to players and their musical lives."TheAnimato!ACMP mini-coaching chamber mu... (read more)

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) Announces 2020 Season - Associated Chamber Music Players

Through May 01, 2020 - New York

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP)Announces 2020 SeasonAssociated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces the 2020 season, including the brand-newAnimato!mini-coaching chamber music video series,their annual Worldwide Play-in Weekend, and the third annual Livestream Masterclass.ACMP has commissioned award-winning composerPaul Moravecto compose a new piece for adult amateur players. This commission marks the first step in ACMP's initiatives to make contemporary chamber music more accessible to non-professional musicians. Moravec's new piece for violin or clarinet, cello and piano will be published by Subito Music Corporation and will be available in early 2020."ACMP's 2020 season introduces new initiatives that will deeply enrich the experiences of chamber music players wherever they are," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "Collaborations with professional ensembles to provide video and livestream coaching, and our new commitment to making chamber music by living composers more available are refreshing additions to our contribution to players and their musical lives."TheAnimato!ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video seriesfeatures six shor... (read more)

Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College Announces 2019/2020 Season - Baruch Performing Arts Center

Through May 02, 2020 - New York

Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch CollegeAnnounces 2019/2020 SeasonBaruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College announces its 2019-20 Season of music, theatre, dance, opera and more, a season spanning genres and cultural influences, rich in imagination and ideas.Season Highlights:World Premieres by choreographersAbdul LatifandAmanda Selwyn,A collaboration by jazz greatsVijay Iyer(pianist) andWadada Leo Smith(trumpeter),The World Premiere ofBarbara Hammond's playTerra Firma,directed byShana Cooper(TFANA) withAndrus Nichols,The World Premiere ofBlood Moon,an opera-theatre work byGarrett Fisher(composer) andEllen McLaughlin(librettist) andRachel Dickstein(director), co-presented withPROTOTYPEand theJapan Society.2019/2020 Season:Terra Firma*World Premiere*September 27 - November 10, 2019Co-presented with The COOPIn a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after The Big War, a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, sparring with the concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization. The play is inspired by real life events: In the 1960's a retired army major in the United Kingdom cl... (read more)

Ballet Connoisseurship Seminars for Adults - School of American Ballet

Through May 06, 2020 - New York

SAB's Ballet Connoisseurship is an educational offering for adults providing seasoned ballet goers, patrons, students, scholars, and newcomers alike with knowledge and perspectives that will enhance their appreciation of ballet. Each unit consists of three 90-minute courses and will feature one course which illuminates SAB's unique methods and the Balanchine aesthetic through live in-studio student demonstrations.Ballet Connoisseurship was launched in January 2019 as part of our new "SAB Open" division. The first three units ran January through April 2019, exploring history, technique, and choreographic masters.The next six units will run September 2019 through May 2020, both covering new territory and taking deeper looks into last winter's course matter.

Craftsmanship and the Creation of Babylon's Ishtar Gate - ISAW

Through May 24, 2020 - New York

In fall 2019, ISAW will present A Wonder to Behold, an exhibition exploring ancient ideas about craftsmanship and the power of clay, glass, and stone through the display of the surviving fragments of Babylon's iconic Ishtar Gate and Processional Way.

Ballet Hispnico School of Dance Drop-In Classes - Ballet Hispnico

Through June 06, 2020 - New York

Ballet Hispanico announces 2020 Adult Drop-in Classes, available every week and open to all levels. Classes begin Monday, January 6, 2020 and include Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Tap, and Yoga. Must be 18 and up to register, children are NOT permitted to these classes. Students more than 10 minutes late will NOT be permitted to join class. See class descriptions for recommended attire. For more information and a detailed schedule please visit: https://www.ballethispanico.org/classes/drop-in?org=1573&lvl=100&ite=538&lea=7013&ctr=0&par=1&trk=a1Gf4000006vny3EAAQuestions?/Preguntas?E-mail school@ballethispanico.org *AARP members receive 20% off Drop-In Classes through 12/18/2019. Use discount code provided by AARP in Mindbody checkout.CLASS SCHEDULE Tap -Mondays 7:00-8:00pmBallet -Tuesdays 7:15-8:15pmSalsa -Wednesdays 7:30-8:30pmYoga -Thursdays 6:30-7:30pmFlamenco -Saturdays 4:30-5:30pmCLASS DESCRIPTIONSBalletDevelop a holistic understanding of the ballet curriculum and technical skills in a disciplined yet nurturing environment. The program emphasizes clarity of lines, execution and precision, dynamic movement, musicality, and artistic express... (read more)

Works & Process, the Performing Arts Series at the Guggenheim, Announces Spring 2020 Season - The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Through June 14, 2020 - New York

Works & Process, the Performing Arts Series at theGuggenheim, Announces Spring 2020 SeasonHighlightsOpening Night Cabaret with Anthony Roth CostanzoNew dance commissions by Ephrat Asherie and Omari WilesTheatrical first looks atCompany,West Side Story, andOcean FilibusterOpera sneak peek with Lincoln Center Theater'sIntimate Apparel, The Metropolitan Opera'sAgrippina, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis'sAwakeningsDance previews featuring BalletX and Pennsylvania Ballet"An exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process."-The New York Times(NEW YORK, NY -November 25, 2019)-Works & Process at the Guggenheim is pleased to announce itsspring 2020season. Since 1984,the performing arts series has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to leading creators. The intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater is the venue for these seventy-minute programsthatexplorethecreativeprocess through stimulating discussions and riveting performance highlights. One-of-a-kind productions created for the Guggenheim's rotunda offer a unique experience of the landmark museum. Additional information is availabl... (read more)

Third Dimension: Works from The Brant Foundation - The Brant Foundation

Through September 03, 2020 - New York

Third Dimension: Works from The Brant Foundation is the second exhibition at The Brant Foundations New York space, featuring over 20 artists integral to its collection. The selected sculptures, installations, and other works oscillating between painting and object represent the multifaceted practices of the artists on view, offering visitors the opportunity to encounter artists who have been collected in depth by Brant Foundation founder Peter M. Brant over the past 50 years. With a focus on sculpture and installation, The Brant Foundation pays tribute to the history of its East Village space, formerly the longtime studio of artist and sculptor Walter De Maria.

High Tea at Elsie Rooftop - Elsie Rooftop

Through October 19, 2020 - New york

Elsie de Wolfe created the first penthouse in the 20s. Also knownas Lady Mendl, Elsie was an American actress, interior decorator, and author of the influential novel The House in Good Taste,and a prominent figure in New York, Paris, and London society.HIGH TEA SERVICE @ ELSIE ROOFTOPStarting October 19th, Else Rooftop will run High Tea Service every Saturday from 2pm-5pm.

Kest Pizza Making Class - Kest Fulton

Through December 17, 2020 - New York, NY

Keste recreational pizza classes consist of 2 hours of pizza history, techniques, and the actual making and enjoying of your pizza. We also include one glass of our house wine or beer/soft drink. If you want to purchase unlimited wine and beer you can do so with an additional $35 per person. Also included in our recreational classes is a gift bag of Caputo flour, a can of our highly prized Ciao tomatoes and a recipe of our pizza so you can make at home. We host classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the week 7PM-9PM, depending on the availability left. The pricing depends on how many people you would like in your reservation. The class for 1-9 adults is priced at $80/person (not including taxes and tips). However, if you plan on having more than 10 people we do have a group discount of $60 (not including tax + gratuity) per person. It is to be noted that the maximum capacity for our classes is 40 people. Please note we require a 30% non-refundable down payment for us to reserve the spot for you. This does not include sales tax and gratuity. Please keep in mind the rate will change according to the above stated amount should the number of attendees drop from the initi... (read more)

Picasso's Le Tricorne - New-York Historical Society

Through December 31, 2020 - Upper West Side

Now on display at the New-York Historical Society is a newly acquired and conserved Picasso in the exhibition Picasso's "Le Tricorne." It is the first work by Picasso, and one with great wall power and a New York history, to enter New-York Historical's collection.Pablo Picasso painted the stage curtain for the two-act ballet The Three-Cornered Hat (El sombrero de tres picos or Le tricorne). The ballet and curtain were commissioned by the impresario Sergei Diaghilev for his avant-garde, Paris-based Ballets Russes, the most influential ballet company of the twentieth-century. The ballet was choreographed by Lonide Massine with music by the Spanish composer Manuel de Falla. It premiered on July 22, 1919, at the Alhambra Theatre in London with sets, costume designs, and the monumental stage curtain created by Picasso. Picasso biographer John Richardson once called "Le Tricorne" the artist's "supreme theatrical achievement." The production, which was conceived by Diaghilev and Massine during a trip to Spain, was enhanced by its many Spanish collaborators, including Picasso who also designed the costumes and set for the ballet.Measuring roughly 20 feet square, the curtain depict... (read more)

Harlem Jazz Singers Showcase - Gin Fizz

Through May 31, 2021 - Harlem

Gordon Polatnick, the founder of Big Apple Jazz, has created a weekly series that brings the most talented, captivating and engaging Harlem jazz singers together with their knock-out all-star quartet - each week a new featured singer and band. Local musicians and singers often stop by to be a part of the excitement, and our guests are guaranteed seating for both sets unlike many other venues. Plan your next great evening out with the Harlem Jazz Singers Showcase. See talent like Tina Fabrique, Lynette Washington, Melanie Charles, Boncellia Lewis, Brianna Thomas, Emily Braden, Seydurah Avecmoi, Irene Blackman, Gary Samuels, and many more.Gin Fizz is a supper club right next to Red Rooster Harlem and conveniently located steps away from the 2/3 Train's 125th Street stop on Lenox Ave. You will think you exited the subway and stepped into the kind of jazz age speakeasy which brought this neighborhood international fame during Prohibition and the Harlem Renaissance.Check our link to see who's coming up this week.

Blythe Doll - New York

Through November 29, 2021 - City Guide

BLYTHE DOLL CUSTOMIZATION PANELWhen the worlds of fashion enthusiasts and doll collectors collide, Blythe dolls are at the center. These wide-eyed darlings are beloved as a creative dress for fans who love to pose and style their dolls. But with so many fashion options, how does one get started making custom Blythes? Youll learn just how at our Blythe doll customization panel!Ever wonder how to sew your own Blythe doll clothes, resculpt her face, or style her hair? Our panel will take fans through the basics of coordination and customization. With the mini petite Blythe, middie Blythes or even the moveable Neo Blythe doll, you will learn how to make your doll special.From her humble beginnings in the 70s to her modern resurgence in the past few decades, Blythe is about bringing together the style-savvy. Almost every aspect of her can be customized. Her hands, ears, and faceplate can be swapped out to add attitude and personality. Her hair and eyes can be changed to a rainbow of colours and styles to fit any aesthetic. And, of course, there are as many options for her clothing as fans can dream of.With so many choices, a Blythe doll is a blank canvas for the fashio... (read more)

New York City Scavenger Hunt - Central Park

Through December 31, 2021 - Manhattan

Explore the sights, sounds, and places that make New York City amazing as we lead you on a New York City scavenger hunt adventure.This hunt guides you and your friends on an intrepid walking tour as you find the best things to do in New York City. Solve puzzles, uncover historical secrets, and capture wacky moments as you scavenge your way to the New York City hall of fame and scavenger hunt glory.Without giving it all away, here are some of the top spots along this hunt: Bethesda Fountain, Belvedere Castle, The Dakota.Compete against your friends or colleagues in the best large group activity New York City has to offer. Uncover your teams fearless leaders, trivia champions, and sharpshooting photographers as your company works together to conquer New York City. Teambuilders by ScavengerHunt.com are the most epic outdoor team building game in town and one your team will never forget.And does anyone else hear wedding bells? Let us guide you through your New York City bachelorette party adventure as you and your bride tribe take over the town, hitting all the hot spots in New York City and taking some great pictures along the way. Its the New York City bachelorette party idea that ... (read more)

Magic show featuring Randy Masters - Broadway Comedy Club

Through May 04, 2091 - New York

Prepare yourself for an afternoon filled with mystery and inspiration during the Magic Show, one hour show at the legendary Broadway Comedy Club.Master magician will enchant the young at heart with a dazzling display of sleight of hand tricks for kids and mentalism for adults.It is an interactive experience for the young at heart.DOORS OPEN AT 12:30 P.M.SHOW RUNS FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 2:00 P.M.Please note there is two item food and beverage minimum requirement.

Magic show featuring Randy Masters - Broadway Comedy Club

Through May 04, 2091 - New York

Prepare yourself for an afternoon filled with mystery and inspiration during the Magic Show, one hour show at the legendary Broadway Comedy Club.Master magician will enchant the young at heart with a dazzling display of sleight of hand tricks for kids and mentalism for adults.It is an interactive experience for the young at heart.DOORS OPEN AT 12:30 P.M.SHOW RUNS FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 2:00 P.M.Please note there is two item food and beverage minimum requirement.



Want free advice on what to see and do in NYC? Join our Facebook group Everything to Do NYC, a place for people to ask questions and get tips on how to make the most of the city.